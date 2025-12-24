CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Sweden Consumer Confidence

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
National Institute of Economic Reasearch (KI)
Sector:
Consumer
Low 95.8
95.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Sweden's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) displays the level of consumer confidence in the stability of the country's economy. The index is calculated monthly based on a consumer survey conducted by the National Institute for Economic Research NIER in the first two weeks of the month.

Every month, NIER interviews approximately 1,500 Swedish citizens in a telephone survey. A random sample of citizens aged between 16 to 84 is compiled for the survey. During the interview, the participants are asked to assess their own financial situation, the current economic situation in the country and the opportunity of making large purchases and savings. The survey is qualitative in nature. It means that the respondents do not provide absolute figures, but assess the situation as better, worse, or no change.

Two components are calculated within the same framework: a micro-index and a macro-index. The first one reflects the confidence regarding personal finance, the second one addresses opinion regarding the entire Swedish economy.

Readings above 100 indicate consumer confidence and a favorable economic environment in the country. Therefore, a higher than expected growth can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona. Conversely, lower values can push SEK quotes down.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
95.8
95.7
Nov 2025
N/D
103.0
96.8
Oct 2025
96.8
93.3
Sep 2025
93.2
91.6
Aug 2025
91.1
90.8
Jul 2025
90.7
87.3
84.6
Jun 2025
84.6
79.3
83.6
May 2025
83.1
81.5
81.8
Apr 2025
81.6
89.2
88.8
Mar 2025
89.8
94.0
94.6
Feb 2025
95.0
96.6
98.3
Jan 2025
99.1
96.2
96.7
Dec 2024
96.7
103.4
101.6
Nov 2024
102.0
103.9
101.2
Oct 2024
101.3
100.3
99.7
Sep 2024
99.5
99.1
97.0
Aug 2024
96.3
99.9
96.2
Jul 2024
96.6
95.3
93.7
Jun 2024
93.3
92.7
91.3
May 2024
91.3
89.4
88.8
Apr 2024
88.9
88.3
87.6
Mar 2024
87.5
87.2
83.0
Feb 2024
82.7
77.8
82.7
Jan 2024
82.3
77.0
74.8
Dec 2023
74.5
72.4
73.2
Nov 2023
72.8
68.4
70.6
Oct 2023
70.1
70.3
69.4
Sep 2023
69.1
73.8
70.6
Aug 2023
70.4
75.1
72.5
Jul 2023
72.3
81.0
71.8
Jun 2023
71.7
78.2
70.3
May 2023
69.5
74.7
65.8
Apr 2023
65.1
72.4
63.8
Mar 2023
62.8
70.0
61.1
Feb 2023
59.9
65.2
57.7
Jan 2023
56.3
60.6
55.4
Dec 2022
54.1
56.6
57.4
Nov 2022
55.8
52.1
50.2
Oct 2022
48.3
53.0
52.1
Sep 2022
49.7
55.0
57.8
Aug 2022
56.3
55.9
56.1
Jul 2022
54.1
60.9
66.5
Jun 2022
65.5
63.2
71.3
May 2022
70.4
66.4
74.5
Apr 2022
74.9
71.3
73.3
Mar 2022
73.5
81.4
89.0
Feb 2022
88.9
90.4
89.8
Jan 2022
90.1
103.6
98.3
Dec 2021
98.7
104.3
99.5
Nov 2021
99.7
105.7
102.9
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code