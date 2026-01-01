Sweden's Capacity Utilization q/q reflects the quarterly dynamics of capacity utilization in the Swedish industrial sector. It serves as an indicator of growth of production and demand for manufactured goods.

Capacity Utilization rate is a concept in economics and management accounting, which indicates how much of equipment production capacity the company or country is actually using. Therefore, it refers to the actual production, i.e. what was produced "actually" using the installed equipment compared to the potential volume of products which can be manufactured when the equipment is fully used.

The indicator is published by Statistics Sweden. The full publication contains a breakdown by sector: mining, energy, capital goods, durable goods, etc.

High capacity utilization is associated with high production levels and employment. Therefore, higher than expected indicator readings can be seen as positive for Swedish krona quotes.

Last values: