Economic Calendar
Sweden Capacity Utilization q/q
|Low
|-0.2%
|-0.4%
|
0.8%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-0.1%
|
-0.2%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Sweden's Capacity Utilization q/q reflects the quarterly dynamics of capacity utilization in the Swedish industrial sector. It serves as an indicator of growth of production and demand for manufactured goods.
Capacity Utilization rate is a concept in economics and management accounting, which indicates how much of equipment production capacity the company or country is actually using. Therefore, it refers to the actual production, i.e. what was produced "actually" using the installed equipment compared to the potential volume of products which can be manufactured when the equipment is fully used.
The indicator is published by Statistics Sweden. The full publication contains a breakdown by sector: mining, energy, capital goods, durable goods, etc.
High capacity utilization is associated with high production levels and employment. Therefore, higher than expected indicator readings can be seen as positive for Swedish krona quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Capacity Utilization q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
