Sweden Business Confidence

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
National Institute of Economic Reasearch (KI)
Sector:
Business
Low 107.4
105.5
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Sweden's Business Confidence Index reflects the optimism of the country's companies regarding the current economic environment. The index is calculated monthly through an online survey conducted by the National Institute for Economic Research (NIER).

The National Institute interviews the managers of about 7,000 Swedish companies on a monthly basis. The sample includes companies with at least 100 employees. Companies are stratified by size and industry. Collecting all data from respondents takes approximately three weeks.

The weight of responses from a particular company depends on its size, i.e. the larger the company, the higher the weights assigned to its responses (with the exception of the manufacturing sector, in which weights are set based on the volume of production). These weights are updated every year according to the updated sample. The weighted responses are summarized and extrapolated as if all companies participated in the survey.

Companies evaluate the current situation in terms of orders, finished product inventories, expected production volumes and employment. The survey is qualitative in nature. It means that the respondents do not provide absolute figures, but assess the situation as better, worse, or no change.

The Business Confidence Index is one of the key indicators characterizing the business environment and the general state of the country's economy. Readings above 100 indicate improving business conditions and positive sentiment in the Swedish business environment. Even if a value is below 100 but shows a considerable improvement from the previous period, the value can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona. Readings below 100 indicate a worsening situation.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Business Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
107.4
105.5
Nov 2025
N/D
103.2
104.3
Oct 2025
104.3
100.6
Sep 2025
100.0
100.0
Aug 2025
99.8
97.4
Jul 2025
97.0
95.0
94.8
Jun 2025
94.8
99.6
98.4
May 2025
98.9
98.4
99.8
Apr 2025
99.9
99.4
98.9
Mar 2025
99.1
102.7
101.2
Feb 2025
101.6
101.9
100.8
Jan 2025
101.1
101.4
100.6
Dec 2024
100.6
98.0
98.6
Nov 2024
98.3
95.5
95.2
Oct 2024
95.0
96.1
96.3
Sep 2024
96.5
94.0
95.1
Aug 2024
95.0
94.4
95.5
Jul 2024
95.4
95.5
97.4
Jun 2024
97.3
93.0
94.5
May 2024
94.6
95.0
96.2
Apr 2024
96.3
94.1
94.4
Mar 2024
94.4
91.7
92.1
Feb 2024
92.0
89.0
91.8
Jan 2024
91.7
85.6
87.1
Dec 2023
86.6
86.2
85.5
Nov 2023
85.2
86.7
85.9
Oct 2023
85.9
84.7
86.8
Sep 2023
86.8
86.5
87.8
Aug 2023
87.7
90.0
90.5
Jul 2023
90.5
90.6
91.5
Jun 2023
91.8
87.6
90.5
May 2023
90.6
87.5
89.2
Apr 2023
89.3
89.5
91.5
Mar 2023
91.7
87.4
89.4
Feb 2023
88.9
87.3
87.1
Jan 2023
86.3
87.4
88.0
Dec 2022
87.6
83.6
86.7
Nov 2022
86.1
86.5
89.2
Oct 2022
89.0
91.9
95.8
Sep 2022
96.4
99.1
101.9
Aug 2022
102.4
106.4
107.7
Jul 2022
108.0
111.6
110.9
Jun 2022
111.6
115.0
114.7
May 2022
115.1
114.0
114.5
Apr 2022
114.6
115.1
115.0
Mar 2022
114.9
113.1
114.7
Feb 2022
114.8
113.8
109.9
Jan 2022
111.0
117.7
116.0
Dec 2021
116.3
119.3
118.0
Nov 2021
118.4
119.6
119.3
123
