Economic Calendar
Spain Retail Sales y/y
|Low
|3.8%
|3.2%
|
4.2%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|3.6%
|
3.8%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Spain's Retail Sales y/y index provides a monthly measure of retail good sales, which is based on a survey of retail stores of different types and sizes, except car dealers, in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. This is a very important indicator of consumer spending, as it correlates with the consumer confidence level. The purpose of the retail sales index is to show essential characteristics of Spanish retail traders and to provide data for the evaluation of the near-term sector development.
The data is collected based on a random stratified sampling among approximately 12,000 companies. A random sample is selected on each layer, except for companies employing over 50 people, which are always included in the sampling. In some Autonomous Communities and cities smaller representative companies are also comprehensive due to a small population.
Related data is collected by the regional departments of the National Statistics Institute. Companies fill out a monthly questionnaire by mail, Internet, phone or fax.
The Retail Sales index is calculated in accordance with the Laspeyres aggregated formula with the benchmark period set to 2015. The aggregated index measures the total dynamics of indices over a short period of time against different basis periods.
The index is first adjusted in accordance with the calendar is is then additionally seasonally adjusted. Seasonable variation allows preserving similar intensity dynamics in each month, quarter or season to expect in the future.
A greater than expected value should be seen as positive for the euro quotes, while lower values are usually seen as negative.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Spain Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
