Spain Retail Sales y/y

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Consumer
Low 3.8% 3.2%
4.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3.6%
3.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Spain's Retail Sales y/y index provides a monthly measure of retail good sales, which is based on a survey of retail stores of different types and sizes, except car dealers, in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. This is a very important indicator of consumer spending, as it correlates with the consumer confidence level. The purpose of the retail sales index is to show essential characteristics of Spanish retail traders and to provide data for the evaluation of the near-term sector development.

The data is collected based on a random stratified sampling among approximately 12,000 companies. A random sample is selected on each layer, except for companies employing over 50 people, which are always included in the sampling. In some Autonomous Communities and cities smaller representative companies are also comprehensive due to a small population.

Related data is collected by the regional departments of the National Statistics Institute. Companies fill out a monthly questionnaire by mail, Internet, phone or fax.

The Retail Sales index is calculated in accordance with the Laspeyres aggregated formula with the benchmark period set to 2015. The aggregated index measures the total dynamics of indices over a short period of time against different basis periods.

The index is first adjusted in accordance with the calendar is is then additionally seasonally adjusted. Seasonable variation allows preserving similar intensity dynamics in each month, quarter or season to expect in the future.

A greater than expected value should be seen as positive for the euro quotes, while lower values are usually seen as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Spain Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
3.8%
3.2%
4.2%
Sep 2025
4.2%
1.9%
4.5%
Aug 2025
4.5%
3.4%
4.7%
Jul 2025
4.7%
5.6%
6.2%
Jun 2025
6.2%
3.9%
4.8%
May 2025
4.8%
2.1%
4.0%
Apr 2025
4.0%
2.9%
3.6%
Mar 2025
3.6%
3.2%
3.6%
Feb 2025
3.6%
3.0%
2.2%
Jan 2025
2.2%
5.9%
4.0%
Dec 2024
4.0%
1.8%
1.0%
Nov 2024
1.0%
2.6%
3.5%
Oct 2024
3.5%
2.1%
4.1%
Sep 2024
4.1%
1.6%
2.3%
Aug 2024
2.3%
0.8%
1.0%
Jul 2024
1.0%
-0.2%
0.3%
Jun 2024
0.3%
-0.1%
0.2%
May 2024
0.2%
0.4%
0.3%
Apr 2024
0.3%
-0.5%
0.6%
Mar 2024
0.6%
0.9%
1.9%
Feb 2024
1.9%
0.3%
Jan 2024
0.3%
5.1%
5.2%
Dec 2023
3.1%
5.2%
Nov 2023
5.2%
1.1%
5.0%
Oct 2023
5.0%
0.9%
6.5%
Sep 2023
6.5%
0.8%
7.2%
Aug 2023
7.2%
0.7%
7.3%
Jul 2023
7.3%
0.6%
6.4%
Jun 2023
6.4%
0.6%
6.0%
May 2023
6.0%
0.6%
5.5%
Apr 2023
5.5%
0.7%
9.5%
Mar 2023
9.5%
0.7%
4.0%
Feb 2023
4.0%
0.8%
5.5%
Jan 2023
5.5%
0.9%
4.0%
Dec 2022
4.0%
1.0%
-0.6%
Nov 2022
-0.6%
1.1%
1.0%
Oct 2022
1.0%
1.1%
0.1%
Sep 2022
0.1%
1.1%
0.0%
Aug 2022
0.0%
1.0%
-0.5%
Jul 2022
-0.5%
1.0%
0.7%
Jun 2022
1.0%
0.9%
1.4%
May 2022
1.4%
0.9%
1.5%
Apr 2022
1.5%
0.7%
-4.2%
Mar 2022
-4.2%
0.1%
0.9%
Feb 2022
0.9%
0.1%
4.0%
Jan 2022
4.0%
-0.3%
-2.3%
Dec 2021
-2.3%
-0.7%
4.9%
Nov 2021
4.9%
-1.0%
-0.7%
Oct 2021
-0.7%
-1.2%
-0.1%
Sep 2021
-0.1%
-1.3%
-0.9%
