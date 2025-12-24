CalendarSections

Spain Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Spain Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y is a macroeconomic indicator which measures the dynamics of prices received by the country's or region's production sector in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index can show whether the prices for economic products have increased or decreased regardless of their commercialization ways. The index covers three production areas: industrial, raw materials and processing. The PPI reflects price changes from the producer perspective.

In Spain, the index is published by the National Statistics Institute. In most cases the index is published as a numeric value which enables the calculation of percentage changes in prices for the production basket. The index is calculated based on data collected from surveys. The index calculation requires clear company selection criterion based on operation characteristics. Also the index includes prices for a certain group of products, changes in which global prices reflect changes in millions of transactions. Statistical organizations monitor prices of such products and weigh price variations according to relative incomes. The positive index value means that the production sector is experiencing the inflationary process.

Changes in product prices are dependent on supply, so occurring price drops do necessarily result from a decrease in demand. Thus, when analyzing the Spanish Producer Price Index, it is necessary to take into account the lack of flexibility in the formation of costs, prices and wages.

The Spanish PPI also depends on producers' purchases and sales of resulting products. Producers' purchases are reflected in the index as expenditure. This component enables the evaluation of changes in goods and services purchased by manufacturers. Sales are shown as an index of products, which demonstrates changes in prices for products sold directly from the manufacturer.

The Producer Price Index is considered as a leading indicator of consumer prices and inflation. This leading indicator is considered to be more accurate than the Consumer Price Index: if prices from a producer increase, consumer prices are most likely to rise accordingly, which is why there is a direct relation between these two indices.

A greater than expected value should be seen as positive for the euro quotes, while lower values are usually seen as negative.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-2.5%
-1.5%
0.7%
Oct 2025
0.7%
-2.7%
0.3%
Sep 2025
0.3%
0.8%
-1.5%
Aug 2025
-1.5%
1.7%
0.3%
Jul 2025
0.3%
-4.2%
0.8%
Jun 2025
0.8%
-1.6%
0.0%
May 2025
0.0%
5.5%
1.9%
Apr 2025
1.9%
5.2%
4.9%
Mar 2025
4.9%
4.0%
6.6%
Feb 2025
6.6%
2.4%
2.6%
Jan 2025
2.6%
5.8%
2.3%
Dec 2024
2.3%
2.5%
0.9%
Nov 2024
0.9%
-3.5%
-3.9%
Oct 2024
-3.9%
-2.5%
-5.2%
Sep 2024
-5.2%
-1.3%
-1.3%
Aug 2024
-1.3%
-2.4%
-1.4%
Jul 2024
-1.4%
-4.1%
-3.5%
Jun 2024
-3.5%
-6.9%
-4.6%
May 2024
-4.6%
-8.0%
-6.6%
Apr 2024
-6.6%
-11.2%
-8.2%
Mar 2024
-8.2%
-11.1%
-8.2%
Feb 2024
-8.2%
-2.8%
-3.8%
Jan 2024
-3.8%
-6.1%
-6.3%
Dec 2023
-6.3%
-7.4%
Nov 2023
-7.4%
-1.9%
-7.8%
Oct 2023
-7.8%
-2.8%
-8.6%
Sep 2023
-8.6%
-12.6%
-10.0%
Aug 2023
-10.0%
-12.1%
-8.4%
Jul 2023
-8.4%
-10.1%
-8.1%
Jun 2023
-8.1%
-10.2%
-6.9%
May 2023
-6.9%
-4.5%
-4.5%
Apr 2023
-4.5%
-6.0%
-1.0%
Mar 2023
-1.0%
2.8%
7.8%
Feb 2023
7.8%
3.4%
8.2%
Jan 2023
8.2%
11.3%
14.7%
Dec 2022
14.7%
19.8%
20.7%
Nov 2022
20.7%
21.3%
26.1%
Oct 2022
26.1%
30.8%
35.6%
Sep 2022
35.6%
37.7%
41.8%
Aug 2022
41.8%
36.6%
40.4%
Jul 2022
40.4%
43.3%
43.2%
Jun 2022
43.2%
3.2%
43.6%
May 2022
43.6%
44.3%
45.0%
Apr 2022
45.0%
49.6%
46.6%
Mar 2022
46.6%
42.7%
41.2%
Feb 2022
40.7%
37.9%
35.7%
Jan 2022
35.7%
38.8%
35.9%
Dec 2021
35.9%
30.3%
33.1%
Nov 2021
33.1%
34.7%
32.0%
Oct 2021
31.9%
26.4%
23.8%
1234
