CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

S&P Global Spain Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 55.6 55.7
56.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
55.4
55.6
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Spain's Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is a macroeconomic report, which demonstrates the economic activity in the Spanish service sector based on information received from a monthly survey of purchasing managers from the largest companies. The index is prepared by Markit Economics. The company prepares a report on the service sector on behalf of the Reuters agency. The index calculation implies the evaluation of corresponding characteristics: respondents determine whether the situation has improved, deteriorated or has not changed. The responses are evaluated taking into account the significance of surveyed companies.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. The survey involves managers who can track the above changes. Markit Economics try to cover the country's largest companies in this sampling. A group of 500 firms which most accurately reflect the service sector is selected from all companies. They receive questionnaires on a monthly basis. Answers to questions contained therein are used to compile a report which includes the following data:

  • Business activity
  • New orders
  • Pending orders
  • Prices received for produced services
  • Prices paid (for materials and services purchased in the production process)
  • Employment level
  • Near-term business activity forecast

The Markit Services PMI only includes data about private companies. Respondents provide a relative assessment of the related parameters and determine whether the situation has improved, deteriorated or has not changed. Individual subindexes are calculated based on these answers. These subindexes characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity. The index is seasonally adjusted. Readings above 50 indicate the service sector growth and can have a positive effect on euro quotes. Lower values may indicate possible decrease in economic activity. Readings below 42 can be an indication of possible recession. A value higher than expected can be seen as positive for the euro quotes, while a lower value is usually seen as negative.

The service sector PMI is considered one of the most important indicators and thus analysts perform its detailed monitoring. It is also a leading indicator of economic activity in the service sector and of inflation.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Spain Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
55.6
55.7
56.6
Oct 2025
56.6
55.3
54.3
Sep 2025
54.3
54.1
53.2
Aug 2025
53.2
55.3
55.1
Jul 2025
55.1
53.4
51.9
Jun 2025
51.9
53.0
51.3
May 2025
51.3
55.7
53.4
Apr 2025
53.4
56.0
54.7
Mar 2025
54.7
56.9
56.2
Feb 2025
56.2
56.0
54.9
Jan 2025
54.9
54.8
57.3
Dec 2024
57.3
53.1
53.1
Nov 2024
53.1
55.1
54.9
Oct 2024
54.9
55.4
57.0
Sep 2024
57.0
53.8
54.6
Aug 2024
54.6
53.9
53.9
Jul 2024
53.9
55.3
56.8
Jun 2024
56.8
55.6
56.9
May 2024
56.9
56.4
56.2
Apr 2024
56.2
56.9
56.1
Mar 2024
56.1
56.0
54.7
Feb 2024
54.7
53.2
52.1
Jan 2024
52.1
50.5
51.5
Dec 2023
51.5
51.1
51.0
Nov 2023
51.0
50.8
51.1
Oct 2023
51.1
49.9
50.5
Sep 2023
50.5
51.0
49.3
Aug 2023
49.3
53.1
52.8
Jul 2023
52.8
55.1
53.4
Jun 2023
53.4
57.4
56.7
May 2023
56.7
58.7
57.9
Apr 2023
57.9
58.2
59.4
Mar 2023
59.4
54.8
56.7
Feb 2023
56.7
52.2
52.7
Jan 2023
52.7
50.5
51.6
Dec 2022
51.6
50.5
51.2
Nov 2022
51.2
49.1
49.7
Oct 2022
49.7
49.5
48.5
Sep 2022
48.5
52.2
50.6
Aug 2022
50.6
53.9
53.8
Jul 2022
53.8
55.3
54.0
Jun 2022
54.0
56.9
56.5
May 2022
56.5
55.3
57.1
Apr 2022
57.1
55.0
53.4
Mar 2022
53.4
51.7
56.6
Feb 2022
56.6
51.2
46.6
Jan 2022
46.6
57.9
55.8
Dec 2021
55.8
58.3
59.8
Nov 2021
59.8
56.8
56.6
Oct 2021
56.6
58.6
56.9
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code