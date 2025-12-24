CalendarSections

S&P Global Spain Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 55.1
56.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
55.1
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Markit Composite Purchasing Manager Index is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in the manufacturing and service sectors. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in the country's largest private companies.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities.

The Markit Composite PMI only includes data about private companies. Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they assess the basic parameters of their work: input and output prices, employment, production, new orders, etc. Respondents provide a relative assessment of the related parameters and determine whether the situation has improved, deteriorated or has not changed. Individual subindexes are calculated based on these answers. These subindexes characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity. Each response is weighted according to the size of a company and its contribution to the total production or services of the subsector it belongs to. Thus, the largest companies make a greater contribution to the index calculation. The final reading is seasonally adjusted. Readings above 50 indicate the economy growth and can have a positive effect on euro quotes. Lower values may indicate possible decrease in economic activity. Readings below 42 can be an indication of possible recession. A value higher than expected can be seen as positive for the euro quotes, while a lower value is usually seen as negative.

PMI is one of the most popular indices which is closely monitored by analysts. It provides operational information covering business activity in the entire Spanish private sector and has a great share in national GDP. It is interpreted as a leading economic development and inflation indicator.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Spain Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
55.1
56.0
Oct 2025
56.0
53.8
Sep 2025
53.8
53.7
Aug 2025
53.7
54.7
Jul 2025
54.7
52.1
Jun 2025
52.1
51.4
May 2025
51.4
52.5
Apr 2025
52.5
54.0
Mar 2025
54.0
55.1
Feb 2025
55.1
54.0
Jan 2025
54.0
56.8
Dec 2024
56.8
53.2
Nov 2024
53.2
55.2
Oct 2024
55.2
56.3
Sep 2024
56.3
53.5
Aug 2024
53.5
53.4
Jul 2024
53.4
55.8
Jun 2024
55.8
56.6
May 2024
56.6
55.7
Apr 2024
55.7
55.3
Mar 2024
55.3
53.9
Feb 2024
53.9
51.5
Jan 2024
51.5
50.4
Dec 2023
50.4
49.8
Nov 2023
49.8
50.0
Oct 2023
50.0
48.6
Sep 2023
48.6
48.6
Aug 2023
48.6
51.7
Jul 2023
51.7
52.6
Jun 2023
52.6
55.2
May 2023
55.2
56.3
Apr 2023
56.3
58.2
Mar 2023
58.2
55.7
Feb 2023
55.7
51.6
Jan 2023
51.6
49.9
Dec 2022
49.9
49.6
Nov 2022
49.6
48.0
Oct 2022
48.0
48.4
Sep 2022
48.4
50.5
Aug 2022
50.5
52.7
Jul 2022
52.7
53.6
Jun 2022
53.6
55.7
May 2022
55.7
55.7
Apr 2022
55.7
53.1
Mar 2022
53.1
56.5
Feb 2022
56.5
47.9
Jan 2022
47.9
55.4
Dec 2021
55.4
58.3
Nov 2021
58.3
56.2
Oct 2021
56.2
57.0
