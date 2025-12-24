CalendarSections

Spain Consumer Confidence

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
Centre for Sociological Research (CIS)
Sector:
Consumer
Low 81.5 -
82.9
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
77.5
81.5
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Consumer Confidence Index reflects the level of consumer confidence in the stability of the country's economy. The index is compiled based on the monthly telephone survey of 2,000 citizens over the age of 16 representing Spain's different population segments. The survey enables the evaluation of the average economic condition, purchasing power and consumer confidence level. The results are processed by the Center for Sociological Research (Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, CIS), which is an autonomous institution subordinate to the Presidential Administration.

The Consumer Confidence Index is comprised of two indicators:

  • The current situation index which is based on consumers' assessment of the current economic situation compared to the situation six months ago.
  • The consumer expectation index which demonstrate consumers' forecast for the next six months.

A strong consumer confidence report, especially when economy slows down, can sharply push currency markets. The growth of consumer confidence may suggest that people will spend more and will make large purchases (for example, a car or a house). This will lead to an increase in economic activity and an increase in consumer spending. Also, the growth of consumer spending may lead to inflationary growth. The ultimate goal of this index, among a large variety of other economic indices calculated by Spanish organizations, is to create a useful tool for interpreting and predicting changes in the purchasing power of Spanish population. Therefore, the Consumer Confidence Index is usually closely monitored by professional economists.

However, consumer confidence is a very subjective estimate, which depends on the current mood. Therefore, the results should be interpreted cautiously. Many economists evaluate the moving average of the index over 3 to 6 months. If it shows a steady growth or decline, analysts speak of a trend. A higher than expected index growth may cause a short-term euro volatility in the upward direction.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Spain Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
81.5
82.9
Jul 2025
82.9
76.1
82.5
Jun 2025
76.1
82.5
May 2025
82.5
74.1
76.5
Apr 2025
76.5
80.9
79.6
Mar 2025
79.6
81.4
Feb 2025
81.4
84.6
84.9
Jan 2025
84.9
82.5
85.0
Dec 2024
85.0
75.2
80.6
Nov 2024
80.6
80.6
79.6
Oct 2024
84.8
92.2
89.4
Aug 2024
89.4
92.7
88.4
Jul 2024
88.4
94.2
83.8
Jun 2024
83.8
81.6
84.5
Apr 2024
84.5
82.1
82.5
Mar 2024
82.5
72.6
78.5
Feb 2024
78.5
78.6
Jan 2024
78.6
77.6
Dec 2023
77.6
76.7
Nov 2023
76.7
87.3
70.5
Oct 2023
70.5
87.3
77.2
Sep 2023
77.2
93.6
94.4
Aug 2023
94.4
85.7
92.4
Jun 2023
92.4
79.4
81.5
May 2023
81.5
69.6
73.0
Apr 2023
73.0
78.9
67.4
Mar 2023
67.4
79.4
71.6
Feb 2023
71.6
72.8
73.0
Jan 2023
73.0
59.3
68.0
Dec 2022
68.0
50.2
60.5
Nov 2022
60.5
55.8
54.7
Oct 2022
54.7
57.2
55.7
Sep 2022
55.7
57.9
55.5
Jul 2022
55.5
63.0
65.8
Jun 2022
65.8
76.0
May 2022
76.0
59.9
74.6
Apr 2022
74.6
65.0
53.8
Mar 2022
53.8
85.4
89.8
Feb 2022
89.8
79.8
89.3
Jan 2022
89.3
74.0
81.3
Dec 2021
81.3
84.6
Nov 2021
84.6
99.7
97.3
Oct 2021
97.3
94.9
98.3
Sep 2021
98.3
91.4
91.6
Aug 2021
91.6
94.3
91.9
Jul 2021
91.9
93.1
97.5
Jun 2021
97.5
82.9
89.0
May 2021
89.0
74.6
77.8
Apr 2021
77.8
68.6
73.0
Mar 2021
73.0
59.8
65.9
12
