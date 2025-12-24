Total New Vehicle Sales y/y measure a change in the number of vehicles sold by South African retailers in the reported month compared to the same month a year ago.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) publish monthly sales data broken down by vehicle types: cars, small and medium commercial vehicles, heavy trucks and buses. The statistics includes domestic sales and exports. The latter accounts for a larger part in total sales. In addition, the report contains forecast values for the next year. The automotive industry makes a significant contribution to the country's GDP and employment, so the indicator reflects the state of the economy. The indicator growth demonstrates consumption growth and a favorable economic situation in the country. The index growth can have a positive effect on ZAR quotes.

Last values: