RMB/BER South Africa Business Confidence Index

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
Bureau for Economic Research (BER)
Sector:
Business
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index reflects the general state of the economy as it relates to business doing conditions in South Africa. It can be useful in analyzing the economic situation in the short term.

The Bureau for Economic Research conducts a quarterly survey among a constant sample of manufacturing and construction companies, retailers and wholesalers, and car dealers. This is a simple and rapid survey containing a small number if questions. It is designed for short-term analysis of business conditions. The questions are qualitative in nature, i.e. the respondents are asked to evaluate changes from the previous period: whether estimates have increased, decreased or they have not changed.

The Business Confidence index can have values from 0 to 100, with 0 denoting pessimism and extreme uncertainty, 50 showing neutrality and 100 meaning the highest confidence. Higher than expected readings can be seen as positive for the South African rand.

The chart of the entire available history of the "RMB/BER South Africa Business Confidence Index" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2025
44
39
3 Q 2025
39
40
2 Q 2025
40
45
1 Q 2025
45
45
4 Q 2024
45
38
3 Q 2024
38
35
2 Q 2024
35
30
1 Q 2024
30
31
4 Q 2023
31
33
3 Q 2023
33
27
2 Q 2023
27
36
1 Q 2023
36
38
4 Q 2022
38
39
3 Q 2022
39
42
2 Q 2022
42
46
1 Q 2022
46
43
4 Q 2021
43
43
3 Q 2021
43
50
2 Q 2021
50
35
1 Q 2021
35
40
4 Q 2020
40
24
3 Q 2020
24
5
2 Q 2020
5
18
1 Q 2020
18
26
4 Q 2019
26
21
3 Q 2019
21
28
2 Q 2019
28
28
1 Q 2019
28
31
4 Q 2018
31
