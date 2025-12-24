CalendarSections

S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 49.0 48.8
48.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
48.7
49.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
South African Markit Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) is an indicator of business conditions calculated by IHS Markit based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers from about 400 private sector companies.

Purchasing managers can sometimes track changes in market conditions earlier than other company employees, since purchases precede a company's production activity, so those among the first to notice the changes are those responsible of purchases. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies from all sectors, including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, construction, services, wholesale and retail trade.

Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they assess the basic parameters of their work: input and output prices, employment, production, new orders, etc. Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. Individual subindices are calculated based on these answers. These subindices characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity. The responses are collected in the second half of each month.

The final index is calculated by adding half the percentage of "unchanged" answers to the percentage of answers that evaluate the current level as "higher". Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering business activity in the entire private sector of South Africa. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth indicates favorable market conditions and it can be seen as positive for the South African rand.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
49.0
48.8
48.8
Oct 2025
48.8
50.5
50.2
Sep 2025
50.2
50.3
50.1
Aug 2025
50.1
49.9
50.3
Jul 2025
50.3
50.0
50.1
Jun 2025
50.1
51.3
50.8
May 2025
50.8
50.7
50.0
Apr 2025
50.0
48.4
48.3
Mar 2025
48.3
49.8
49.0
Feb 2025
49.0
49.2
47.4
Jan 2025
47.4
50.5
49.9
Dec 2024
49.9
50.4
50.9
Nov 2024
50.9
49.8
50.6
Oct 2024
50.6
49.9
51.0
Sep 2024
51.0
49.6
50.5
Aug 2024
50.5
49.4
49.3
Jul 2024
49.3
49.5
49.2
Jun 2024
49.2
49.6
50.4
May 2024
50.4
49.9
50.3
Apr 2024
50.3
50.0
48.4
Mar 2024
48.4
50.1
50.8
Feb 2024
50.8
50.2
49.2
Jan 2024
49.2
50.4
49.0
Dec 2023
49.0
49.7
50.0
Nov 2023
50.0
49.4
48.9
Oct 2023
48.9
49.2
49.9
Sep 2023
49.9
49.6
51.0
Aug 2023
51.0
48.4
48.2
Jul 2023
48.2
48.2
48.7
Jun 2023
48.7
48.7
47.9
May 2023
47.9
49.6
49.6
Apr 2023
49.6
50.1
49.7
Mar 2023
49.7
49.6
50.5
Feb 2023
50.5
49.4
48.7
Jan 2023
48.7
50.4
50.2
Dec 2022
50.2
50.0
50.6
Nov 2022
50.6
49.3
49.5
Oct 2022
49.5
50.4
49.2
Sep 2022
49.2
52.2
51.7
Aug 2022
51.7
52.6
52.7
Jul 2022
52.7
51.6
52.5
Jun 2022
52.5
50.5
50.7
May 2022
50.7
50.8
50.3
Apr 2022
50.3
51.1
51.4
Mar 2022
51.4
50.9
50.9
Feb 2022
50.9
49.6
50.9
Jan 2022
50.9
50.0
48.4
Dec 2021
48.4
50.1
51.7
Nov 2021
51.7
49.6
48.6
Oct 2021
48.6
50.3
50.7
