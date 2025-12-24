CalendarSections

Absa South Africa Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
Bureau for Economic Research (BER)
Sector:
Business
Low 42.0 47.9
49.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
46.2
42.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Absa Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is an indicator of business conditions in the South African manufacturing sector. It is compiled by the South African Bureau of Economic Research and is sponsored by Absa. The indicator is based on the popular and widely used PMI index from the IHS Institute for Supply Management.

To calculate the component indices, the Bureau of Economic Research conducts monthly surveys of purchasing managers from manufacturing companies. The managers are offered to evaluate the state of a specific activity (for example, production) in their company: whether it has increased, decreased or has not changed. The index value is calculated as a sum of the percentage of respondents reporting an increase and half of responses reporting no change. In this index, 50 means no changes, a value above 50 means an increase in activity, while a value below 50 indicates a decrease.

The total PMI index is calculated as the weighted average of the following indices (weights in brackets): business activity (0.05), new orders (0.20), employment (0.20), supplier deliveries (0.40) and inventories (0.15).

The manufacturing PMI is especially closely monitored by analysts. The manufacturing sector is a supplier of goods for the primary industry (agriculture and mining), as well as for the tertiary industry (for example, retail and wholesale). Thus it is believed that changes in economy begin with the manufacturing sector.

PMI is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth indicates favorable market conditions and it can be seen as positive for the South African rand.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Absa South Africa Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
42.0
47.9
49.2
Oct 2025
49.2
47.8
50.8
Sep 2025
52.2
49.5
Aug 2025
49.5
47.8
50.8
Jul 2025
50.8
46.3
48.5
Jun 2025
48.5
48.0
43.1
May 2025
43.1
48.2
44.7
Apr 2025
44.7
48.3
48.7
Mar 2025
48.7
48.3
44.7
Feb 2025
44.7
48.4
45.3
Jan 2025
45.3
48.7
46.2
Dec 2024
46.2
48.5
48.1
Nov 2024
48.1
48.2
52.6
Oct 2024
52.6
47.4
53.3
Sep 2024
52.8
47.3
43.6
Aug 2024
43.6
48.3
52.4
Jul 2024
52.4
47.5
45.7
Jun 2024
45.7
47.5
43.8
May 2024
43.8
47.2
54.0
Apr 2024
54.0
49.2
Mar 2024
49.2
51.7
Feb 2024
51.7
43.6
Jan 2024
43.6
50.9
Dec 2023
50.9
46.8
48.2
Nov 2023
48.2
47.1
45.4
Oct 2023
45.4
48.7
46.2
Sep 2023
45.4
49.2
49.7
Aug 2023
49.7
49.8
47.3
Jul 2023
47.3
50.0
47.6
Jun 2023
47.6
48.9
49.2
May 2023
49.2
49.1
49.8
Apr 2023
49.8
50.3
48.1
Mar 2023
48.1
51.9
48.8
Feb 2023
48.8
52.7
53.0
Jan 2023
53.0
51.5
53.1
Dec 2022
53.1
50.2
52.6
Nov 2022
52.6
49.8
50.0
Oct 2022
50.0
49.6
48.2
Sep 2022
48.2
50.8
52.1
Aug 2022
52.1
51.7
47.6
Jul 2022
47.6
53.2
52.2
Jun 2022
52.2
55.5
54.8
May 2022
54.8
57.0
50.7
Apr 2022
50.7
58.3
60.0
Mar 2022
60.0
56.7
58.6
Feb 2022
58.6
56.0
57.1
Jan 2022
57.1
55.3
54.1
Dec 2021
54.1
56.0
57.2
Nov 2021
57.2
55.3
53.6
Oct 2021
53.6
52.9
54.7
123
