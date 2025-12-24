The Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) m/m reflects changes in prices for goods and services purchased by Mexican households. The index estimates price changes from the perspective of the consumer, in the given month compared to the previous one. The calculation includes goods and services, which characterize household spending, and it does not include taxes and social payments. Food prices are excluded from the indicator due to high volatility. The index is used to measure the country's inflation. The index growth can be seen as positive for the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.