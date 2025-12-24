Economic Calendar
CFTC MXN Non-Commercial Net Positions
|Low
|N/D
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) MXN Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the volume of long and short Mexican peso futures positions opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The data correspond to positions held mainly by participants in the futures markets of the Chicago and New York stock exchanges. So the indicator is a net volume of long MXN positions in the United States.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC MXN Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites