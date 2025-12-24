CalendarSections

CFTC MXN Non-Commercial Net Positions

Country:
Mexico
MXN, Mexican peso
Source:
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Sector:
Market
Low
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) MXN Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the volume of long and short Mexican peso futures positions opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The data correspond to positions held mainly by participants in the futures markets of the Chicago and New York stock exchanges. So the indicator is a net volume of long MXN positions in the United States.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC MXN Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
28 Oct 2025
N/D
21 Oct 2025
N/D
14 Oct 2025
N/D
7 Oct 2025
N/D
30 Sep 2025
N/D
83.4 K
23 Sep 2025
83.4 K
78.0 K
16 Sep 2025
78.0 K
73.7 K
9 Sep 2025
73.7 K
73.0 K
2 Sep 2025
73.0 K
69.0 K
26 Aug 2025
69.0 K
64.5 K
19 Aug 2025
64.5 K
61.2 K
12 Aug 2025
61.2 K
68.1 K
5 Aug 2025
68.1 K
56.7 K
29 Jul 2025
56.7 K
56.1 K
22 Jul 2025
56.1 K
50.1 K
15 Jul 2025
50.1 K
55.1 K
8 Jul 2025
55.1 K
54.5 K
1 Jul 2025
54.5 K
51.3 K
24 Jun 2025
51.3 K
58.0 K
17 Jun 2025
58.0 K
62.7 K
10 Jun 2025
62.7 K
64.4 K
3 Jun 2025
64.4 K
61.4 K
27 May 2025
61.4 K
62.5 K
20 May 2025
62.5 K
65.7 K
13 May 2025
65.7 K
68.6 K
6 May 2025
68.6 K
59.5 K
29 Apr 2025
59.5 K
41.2 K
22 Apr 2025
41.2 K
33.3 K
15 Apr 2025
33.3 K
39.1 K
8 Apr 2025
39.1 K
51.1 K
1 Apr 2025
51.1 K
59.0 K
25 Mar 2025
59.0 K
56.0 K
18 Mar 2025
56.0 K
30.1 K
11 Mar 2025
30.1 K
19.5 K
4 Mar 2025
19.5 K
28.7 K
25 Feb 2025
28.7 K
14.7 K
18 Feb 2025
14.7 K
15.9 K
11 Feb 2025
15.9 K
12.3 K
4 Feb 2025
12.3 K
5.2 K
28 Jan 2025
5.2 K
-1.5 K
21 Jan 2025
-1.5 K
6.0 K
14 Jan 2025
6.0 K
12.4 K
7 Jan 2025
12.4 K
18.8 K
12345678...19
