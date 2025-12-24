The unemployment rate is the percentage of unemployed people among the whole private workforce. The unemployed include people from 15 to 74 years old, who are currently available for employment and are actively looking for jobs but are not employed.

The Unemployment Rate measures the percentage of the total work force of unemployed people who were actively seeking employment during the reported month. Because Japanese economy relies more on the industrial sector than on private consumption, this data tends to be less influential than the employment data from other countries. Japan's labor market has maintained a surprisingly low unemployment rate despite low labor market growth in the world. The unemployment rate in recent years is in the 5% range during recession.

Unemployment in the younger age group (15 to 24 years old) is higher than average. In recent years, the unemployment rate has improved, but there is a suspicion of data tampering by the government.

The index growth can have a negative effect on yen quotes.

