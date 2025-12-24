Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y measures changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo region. The index estimates the price change from the consumer perspective, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The calculation includes goods and services that characterize household expenditure, but does not include taxes or social insurance premiums. Fresh food prices are excluded from the index due to their high volatility related to weather conditions.

Tokyo CPI is released before the national CPI, and provides for a preliminary assessment of inflation in the country.

Growth exceeding expectations is seen as a plus for Japanese Yen. The Tokyo Core Consumer Price index (CPI) measures the price fluctuations of goods and services purchased by consumers in Tokyo, excluding fresh food.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a statistic variable released monthly by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. It represents the change in retail price of goods when consumers actually make purchases. There are two types: "Tokyo District" and "Nationwide". In addition to the "overall index" that integrates all products, there is a separate "overall index excluding perishable foods" excluding goods with large price fluctuations.

As an indicator of the standard of living, the consumer price index is also referred to as the "economic thermometer" and is an important indicator for the precise promotion of economic policy.

