Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) excl. Food and Energy y/y
|High
|2.8%
|2.8%
|
2.8%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|3.2%
|
2.8%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Tokyo Consumer Price Index excluding Food & Energy measures changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households in Tokyo's 23 Ku regions. The index reflects price fluctuations of goods and services purchased in Tokyo, excluding food and energy.
There are 23 wards (Ku) and other cities (shi) in Tokyo. The 23 municipalities make up the core of Tokyo, and thus the index is summarized across these regions.
The index estimates price changes from the perspective of the consumer, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The calculation includes goods and services characterizing household spending, it does not include taxes and social payments. Food and energy prices are excluded from the index due to their high volatility.
Tokyo CPI is released before the national CPI, and provides for a preliminary assessment of inflation in the country. Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an indicator that measures the price fluctuations of goods and services purchased in Tokyo excluding food.
Readings higher than expected are considered positive/bullish for JPY, while readings lower than expected are interpreted as negative/bearish for JPY.
The chart of the entire available history of the "Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) excl. Food and Energy y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
