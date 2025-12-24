CalendarSections

Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) excl. Food and Energy y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Statistics Bureau
Sector:
Prices
High 2.8% 2.8%
2.8%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3.2%
2.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Tokyo Consumer Price Index excluding Food & Energy measures changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households in Tokyo's 23 Ku regions. The index reflects price fluctuations of goods and services purchased in Tokyo, excluding food and energy.

There are 23 wards (Ku) and other cities (shi) in Tokyo. The 23 municipalities make up the core of Tokyo, and thus the index is summarized across these regions.

 

The index estimates price changes from the perspective of the consumer, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The calculation includes goods and services characterizing household spending, it does not include taxes and social payments. Food and energy prices are excluded from the index due to their high volatility.

Tokyo CPI is released before the national CPI, and provides for a preliminary assessment of inflation in the country. Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an indicator that measures the price fluctuations of goods and services purchased in Tokyo excluding food.

Readings higher than expected are considered positive/bullish for JPY, while readings lower than expected are interpreted as negative/bearish for JPY.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) excl. Food and Energy y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
Oct 2025
2.8%
2.3%
2.5%
Sep 2025
2.5%
3.0%
3.0%
Aug 2025
3.0%
3.1%
3.1%
Jul 2025
3.1%
3.6%
3.1%
Jun 2025
3.1%
3.5%
3.3%
May 2025
3.3%
3.3%
3.1%
Apr 2025
3.1%
2.4%
2.2%
Mar 2025
2.2%
2.1%
1.9%
Feb 2025
1.9%
2.0%
1.9%
Jan 2025
1.9%
1.9%
1.8%
Dec 2024
1.8%
1.8%
1.9%
Nov 2024
1.9%
0.9%
1.8%
Oct 2024
1.8%
0.8%
1.6%
Sep 2024
1.6%
0.7%
1.6%
Aug 2024
1.6%
0.8%
1.5%
Jul 2024
1.5%
1.0%
1.8%
Jun 2024
1.8%
1.4%
1.7%
May 2024
1.7%
1.9%
1.8%
Apr 2024
1.8%
2.7%
2.9%
Mar 2024
2.9%
3.0%
3.1%
Feb 2024
3.1%
3.0%
3.3%
Jan 2024
3.1%
3.3%
3.5%
Dec 2023
3.5%
3.3%
3.6%
Nov 2023
3.6%
4.0%
3.8%
Oct 2023
3.8%
4.1%
3.9%
Sep 2023
3.8%
4.2%
4.0%
Aug 2023
4.0%
4.1%
4.0%
Jul 2023
4.0%
4.0%
3.8%
Jun 2023
3.8%
4.4%
3.9%
May 2023
3.9%
4.3%
3.8%
Apr 2023
3.8%
2.9%
3.4%
Mar 2023
3.4%
3.3%
3.1%
Feb 2023
3.2%
3.1%
3.0%
Jan 2023
3.0%
2.8%
2.7%
Dec 2022
2.7%
2.7%
2.4%
Nov 2022
2.5%
2.1%
2.2%
Oct 2022
2.2%
2.1%
1.7%
Sep 2022
1.7%
1.5%
1.4%
Aug 2022
1.4%
1.5%
1.2%
Jul 2022
1.2%
0.8%
1.0%
Jun 2022
1.0%
0.9%
0.9%
May 2022
0.9%
0.4%
0.8%
Apr 2022
0.8%
-0.5%
-0.4%
Mar 2022
-0.4%
-0.7%
-0.6%
Feb 2022
-0.6%
-0.5%
-0.7%
Jan 2022
-0.7%
-0.3%
-0.3%
Dec 2021
-0.3%
-0.4%
-0.3%
Nov 2021
-0.3%
-0.3%
-0.4%
Oct 2021
-0.4%
-0.1%
-0.1%
