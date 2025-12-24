The official name of Tankan is the "short-term economic observation survey". This is a statistical survey conducted by the Bank of Japan based on the Statistical Law, and it aims to accurately grasp corporate trends throughout the country and to contribute to the appropriate management of monetary policy. It is implemented quarterly for approximately 10,000 companies across the country.

Tankan investigates items throughout the company's activities, including the actual and predicted values of business plans such as corporate business conditions, economic environment, sales, revenues, and capital expenditures. The calculation is based on a survey of leading representatives of the industry, excluding the financial sector. This reflects the forecast of the service companies on the economic growth and pace of the business environment for the next quarter.

The business environment, demand and supply, orders, employment, income, taxes and credit status are assessed. The electric power and gas industry, the transportation and telecommunications industry, the wholesale and retail industry, the construction industry, and the real estate business are classified as non-manufacturing industries.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook announced by the Bank of Japan's National Short-term Economic Survey (Tankan) is an indicator that determines the overall condition of Japanese service industry.

Last values: