Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Bank of Japan
Sector:
Business
Low 28 28
28
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
27
28
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The official name of Tankan is the "short-term economic observation survey". This is a statistical survey conducted by the Bank of Japan based on the Statistical Law, and it aims to accurately grasp corporate trends throughout the country and to contribute to the appropriate management of monetary policy. It is implemented quarterly for approximately 10,000 companies across the country.

Tankan investigates items throughout the company's activities, including the actual and predicted values of business plans such as corporate business conditions, economic environment, sales, revenues, and capital expenditures. The calculation is based on a survey of leading representatives of the industry, excluding the financial sector. This reflects the forecast of the service companies on the economic growth and pace of the business environment for the next quarter.

The business environment, demand and supply, orders, employment, income, taxes and credit status are assessed. The electric power and gas industry, the transportation and telecommunications industry, the wholesale and retail industry, the construction industry, and the real estate business are classified as non-manufacturing industries.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook announced by the Bank of Japan's National Short-term Economic Survey (Tankan) is an indicator that determines the overall condition of Japanese service industry.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2025
28
28
28
3 Q 2025
28
28
27
2 Q 2025
27
27
28
1 Q 2025
28
28
28
4 Q 2024
28
27
28
3 Q 2024
28
26
27
2 Q 2024
27
28
27
1 Q 2024
27
23
27
4 Q 2023
24
22
21
3 Q 2023
21
23
20
2 Q 2023
20
16
15
1 Q 2023
15
8
11
4 Q 2022
11
12
11
3 Q 2022
11
10
13
2 Q 2022
13
12
7
1 Q 2022
7
19
9
4 Q 2021
8
6
3
3 Q 2021
3
-4
3
2 Q 2021
3
-3
-1
1 Q 2021
-1
-17
-6
4 Q 2020
-6
-14
-11
3 Q 2020
-11
-17
-14
2 Q 2020
-14
-49
-1
1 Q 2020
-1
24
18
4 Q 2019
18
11
15
3 Q 2019
15
17
17
2 Q 2019
17
20
20
1 Q 2019
20
18
20
4 Q 2018
20
23
22
3 Q 2018
22
23
21
2 Q 2018
21
21
20
1 Q 2018
20
20
20
4 Q 2017
20
18
19
3 Q 2017
19
18
18
2 Q 2017
18
15
16
1 Q 2017
16
16
4 Q 2016
16
16
3 Q 2016
16
17
2 Q 2016
17
17
1 Q 2016
17
18
4 Q 2015
18
19
3 Q 2015
19
21
2 Q 2015
21
17
1 Q 2015
17
15
4 Q 2014
15
14
3 Q 2014
14
19
2 Q 2014
19
13
1 Q 2014
13
17
4 Q 2013
17
14
3 Q 2013
14
12
12
