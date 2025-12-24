CalendarSections

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Bank of Japan
Sector:
Business
Medium 15 12
12
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
19
15
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The official name of Tankan is the "short-term economic observation survey". This is a statistical survey conducted by the Bank of Japan based on the Statistical Law, and it aims to accurately grasp corporate trends throughout the country and to contribute to the appropriate management of monetary policy. It is implemented quarterly for approximately 10,000 companies across the country.

Tankan investigates items throughout the company's activities, including the actual and predicted values of business plans such as corporate business conditions, economic environment, sales, revenues, and capital expenditures.

BoJ Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook reflects forecasts of industrial companies concerning the pace of the economic growth and business environment for the next quarter. The calculation is based on the survey of the leading industry representatives. The questions cover the business environment, supply and demand, inventory, production volumes, employment, financial position, profit, tax and credit conditions, as well as changes in product prices.

The index announced by the Bank of Japan's National Short-term Economic Survey (Tankan) is an important indicator of Japanese economy that determines the business condition of large enterprises and is largely attributed to the manufacturing industry.

A number above 0 indicates an improvement, while a number below 0 indicates a deterioration.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2025
15
12
12
3 Q 2025
12
12
12
2 Q 2025
12
12
12
1 Q 2025
12
13
13
4 Q 2024
13
14
14
3 Q 2024
14
11
14
2 Q 2024
14
9
10
1 Q 2024
10
4
8
4 Q 2023
8
10
10
3 Q 2023
10
8
9
2 Q 2023
9
-3
3
1 Q 2023
3
2
6
4 Q 2022
6
10
9
3 Q 2022
9
8
10
2 Q 2022
10
3
9
1 Q 2022
9
13
13
4 Q 2021
13
19
14
3 Q 2021
14
14
13
2 Q 2021
13
4
4
1 Q 2021
4
4
-8
4 Q 2020
-8
-12
-17
3 Q 2020
-17
-32
-27
2 Q 2020
-27
-15
-11
1 Q 2020
-11
-1
0
4 Q 2019
0
-1
2
3 Q 2019
2
9
7
2 Q 2019
7
5
8
1 Q 2019
8
11
15
4 Q 2018
15
16
19
3 Q 2018
19
20
21
2 Q 2018
21
18
20
1 Q 2018
20
16
21
4 Q 2017
19
23
19
3 Q 2017
19
4
15
2 Q 2017
15
5
11
1 Q 2017
11
8
4 Q 2016
8
6
3 Q 2016
6
6
2 Q 2016
6
3
1 Q 2016
3
7
4 Q 2015
7
10
3 Q 2015
10
16
2 Q 2015
16
10
1 Q 2015
10
9
4 Q 2014
9
13
3 Q 2014
13
15
2 Q 2014
15
8
1 Q 2014
8
14
4 Q 2013
14
11
3 Q 2013
11
10
12
