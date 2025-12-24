Real Wage y/y is calculated as the ratio of the Nominal Wage Index to the Consumer Price Index, and thus it reflects the amount of goods and services which can be purchased for the nominal wage, i.e. it reflects the real purchasing power of the nominal wage. The index shows a percentage change in the real wage in the current month compared to the same month a year ago.

For the indicator calculation, nominal wage data is collected from the Monthly Labor Survey conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare among companies with 5 or more employees.

Against an inflationary increase, real wages can drop even if nominal wages grow. A decrease in the index value indicates a decrease in the purchasing power of the population. Reduced consumption, in turn, is seen as a negative factor for the national economy. Therefore, the index decrease can negatively affect the Japanese yen quotes, while the index growth is seen as positive for the national currency.

Last values: