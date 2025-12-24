CalendarSections

Japan Overtime Pay y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
Sector:
Labor
Low 1.5% 0.6%
1.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
1.1%
1.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Overtime Pay y/y reflects a change in extra pays for overtime hours to Japanese employees in the current month compared to the same month a year ago.

The normal duration of a working week in Japan is 40 hours. If an employee works over 40 hours week, the company shall pay overtime to the employee (unless he or she works in a management position). If the company employees works overtime on a regular basis, the company should prepare a separate agreement and provide it to the Labor Standards Inspection Office. The overtime pays in Japan are fixed in accordance with the labor law and depend on the time worked.

However, overtime pay is often not paid fairly in Japan, but many Japanese still do not strike or change jobs, since it is believed among the Japanese society that frequent job change may negatively affect further employment.

In Japan, despite the economic upturn, wages of workers, including overtime pays have been sluggish. Japan used to be called an all-middle-class society, and many people had similar incomes, but the gap has been widening since 2000s. Therefore, the distribution of wage income is a graph with two mountains.

Generally, the growth of wages and overtime pays reflects the economy expansion. However, since these data do not change much in Japan, the impact of the Overtime Pay indicator on national currency quotes is rather small.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Overtime Pay y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
1.5%
0.6%
1.0%
Sep 2025
0.6%
0.7%
0.4%
Aug 2025
1.3%
0.6%
3.0%
Jul 2025
3.3%
0.4%
0.5%
Jun 2025
0.9%
0.4%
1.4%
May 2025
1.0%
1.1%
1.3%
Apr 2025
0.8%
1.6%
-0.4%
Mar 2025
-1.1%
0.1%
2.4%
Feb 2025
2.2%
0.8%
1.5%
Jan 2025
3.1%
0.1%
0.8%
Dec 2024
1.3%
0.4%
1.4%
Nov 2024
1.6%
0.5%
0.7%
Oct 2024
1.4%
0.3%
-0.9%
Sep 2024
-0.4%
0.3%
1.7%
Aug 2024
2.6%
0.0%
-0.2%
Jul 2024
-0.1%
0.1%
0.9%
Jun 2024
1.3%
0.7%
0.9%
May 2024
2.3%
0.2%
-1.2%
Apr 2024
-0.6%
-1.2%
-0.5%
Mar 2024
-1.5%
0.3%
-1.6%
Feb 2024
-1.0%
0.4%
Jan 2024
0.4%
-0.7%
Dec 2023
-0.7%
1.3%
0.2%
Nov 2023
0.9%
-1.4%
-0.7%
Oct 2023
-0.1%
1.9%
-0.5%
Sep 2023
0.7%
0.8%
0.2%
Aug 2023
1.0%
-2.2%
0.0%
Jul 2023
0.5%
3.4%
1.9%
Jun 2023
2.3%
-0.1%
0.5%
May 2023
0.4%
0.4%
-0.7%
Apr 2023
-0.3%
1.4%
1.2%
Mar 2023
1.1%
1.4%
1.2%
Feb 2023
1.7%
2.0%
0.5%
Jan 2023
1.1%
4.1%
2.9%
Dec 2022
3.0%
6.6%
5.4%
Nov 2022
5.2%
7.4%
7.7%
Oct 2022
7.9%
5.6%
6.8%
Sep 2022
6.7%
4.5%
4.1%
Aug 2022
4.3%
5.3%
4.7%
Jul 2022
4.7%
5.7%
4.8%
Jun 2022
5.8%
5.7%
5.3%
May 2022
5.5%
4.2%
5.0%
Apr 2022
5.9%
4.2%
4.2%
Mar 2022
2.5%
5.1%
4.9%
Feb 2022
5.8%
4.6%
4.3%
Jan 2022
4.4%
3.3%
5.2%
Dec 2021
4.8%
-3.6%
2.9%
Nov 2021
2.7%
5.5%
2.3%
Oct 2021
1.8%
19.9%
4.6%
Sep 2021
4.4%
22.2%
6.0%
