au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 53.2 52.7
53.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
52.7
53.2
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Markit Services PMI reflects the business environment in Japanese service sector. The index is calculated monthly based on the survey of the service industry company managers about the sales, amount of orders in the industry, employment and forecasts. This is one of the key indicators to measure the trust of large corporations in the country's economic development.

Markit PMI surveys select companies that are representative of major industries in each country and appropriately reflect business conditions. Survey data is acquired directly from more than 5,000 purchasing personnel and other executives. The surveys are believed to provide information on changes in business conditions earlier than other economic indicators. In addition, it is easy to compare with other countries, because the same question is asked about the same item in all countries/regions to be surveyed.

This index captures changes in new orders, jobs, and prices, and is a leading indicator of economic trends.

A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.

The chart of the entire available history of the "au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
53.2
52.7
53.1
Oct 2025
53.1
52.5
53.3
Sep 2025
53.3
52.6
53.1
Aug 2025
53.1
52.5
53.6
Jul 2025
53.6
52.3
51.7
Jun 2025
51.7
51.8
51.0
May 2025
51.0
52.3
52.4
Apr 2025
52.4
52.4
50.0
Mar 2025
50.0
52.4
53.7
Feb 2025
53.7
52.4
53.0
Jan 2025
53.0
52.1
50.9
Dec 2024
50.9
52.2
50.5
Nov 2024
50.5
52.6
49.7
Oct 2024
49.7
53.0
53.1
Sep 2024
53.1
53.4
53.7
Aug 2024
53.7
53.3
53.7
Jul 2024
53.7
52.7
49.4
Jun 2024
49.4
53.4
53.8
May 2024
53.8
53.1
54.3
Apr 2024
54.3
52.9
54.1
Mar 2024
54.1
52.5
50.6
Feb 2024
50.6
51.1
53.1
Jan 2024
53.1
51.7
51.5
Dec 2023
51.5
52.0
52.0
Dec 2023 prelim.
52.0
52.7
53.7
Nov 2023
53.7
51.7
51.7
Nov 2023 prelim.
51.7
50.8
50.5
Oct 2023
50.5
51.1
51.1
Oct 2023 prelim.
51.1
53.6
53.8
Sep 2023
53.8
53.3
53.3
Sep 2023 prelim.
53.3
54.3
54.3
Aug 2023
54.3
54.3
54.3
Aug 2023 prelim.
54.3
53.9
53.8
Jul 2023
53.8
53.9
53.9
Jul 2023 prelim.
53.9
54.1
54.0
Jun 2023
54.0
54.2
54.2
Jun 2023 prelim.
54.2
56.2
55.9
May 2023
55.9
56.3
56.3
May 2023 prelim.
56.3
55.2
55.4
Apr 2023
55.4
54.9
54.9
Apr 2023 prelim.
54.9
54.6
55.0
Mar 2023
55.0
54.2
54.2
Mar 2023 prelim.
54.2
53.8
54.0
Feb 2023
54.0
53.6
53.6
Feb 2023 prelim.
53.6
51.5
50.7
Jan 2023
50.7
52.4
52.4
Jan 2023 prelim.
52.4
51.4
51.1
Dec 2022
51.1
51.7
51.7
Dec 2022 prelim.
51.7
51.1
50.3
Nov 2022
50.3
50.0
50.0
1234
