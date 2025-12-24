Economic Calendar
au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
|Medium
|53.2
|52.7
|
53.1
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|52.7
|
53.2
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Markit Services PMI reflects the business environment in Japanese service sector. The index is calculated monthly based on the survey of the service industry company managers about the sales, amount of orders in the industry, employment and forecasts. This is one of the key indicators to measure the trust of large corporations in the country's economic development.
Markit PMI surveys select companies that are representative of major industries in each country and appropriately reflect business conditions. Survey data is acquired directly from more than 5,000 purchasing personnel and other executives. The surveys are believed to provide information on changes in business conditions earlier than other economic indicators. In addition, it is easy to compare with other countries, because the same question is asked about the same item in all countries/regions to be surveyed.
This index captures changes in new orders, jobs, and prices, and is a leading indicator of economic trends.
A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
