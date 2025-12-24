Markit Services PMI reflects the business environment in Japanese service sector. The index is calculated monthly based on the survey of the service industry company managers about the sales, amount of orders in the industry, employment and forecasts. This is one of the key indicators to measure the trust of large corporations in the country's economic development.

Markit PMI surveys select companies that are representative of major industries in each country and appropriately reflect business conditions. Survey data is acquired directly from more than 5,000 purchasing personnel and other executives. The surveys are believed to provide information on changes in business conditions earlier than other economic indicators. In addition, it is easy to compare with other countries, because the same question is asked about the same item in all countries/regions to be surveyed.

This index captures changes in new orders, jobs, and prices, and is a leading indicator of economic trends.

A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.

