Markit Manufacturing PMI reflects the business environment in Japanese industrial sector. The index is calculated monthly based on surveys of manufacturing company manager about new orders, sales, inventory, suppliers and the industry outlook. This measures the activity level of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector.

Markit PMI surveys select companies that are representative of major industries in each country and appropriately reflect business conditions, and provide the material that determines the business change at an earlier time than other economic indicators. The survey features the same questions about the same items in all countries and regions under investigation, so the data from different countries can be compared.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector; below 50 indicates contraction.

Because purchasing managers typically have early access to data about their performance, traders are looking closely at these releases. PMI is seen as a leading indicator of the overall economic development.

A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.

