Economic Calendar
au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
|Low
|48.7
|48.7
|
48.2
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|48.9
|
48.7
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Markit Manufacturing PMI reflects the business environment in Japanese industrial sector. The index is calculated monthly based on surveys of manufacturing company manager about new orders, sales, inventory, suppliers and the industry outlook. This measures the activity level of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector.
Markit PMI surveys select companies that are representative of major industries in each country and appropriately reflect business conditions, and provide the material that determines the business change at an earlier time than other economic indicators. The survey features the same questions about the same items in all countries and regions under investigation, so the data from different countries can be compared.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector; below 50 indicates contraction.
Because purchasing managers typically have early access to data about their performance, traders are looking closely at these releases. PMI is seen as a leading indicator of the overall economic development.
A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
