au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 48.7 48.7
48.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
48.9
48.7
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Markit Manufacturing PMI reflects the business environment in Japanese industrial sector. The index is calculated monthly based on surveys of manufacturing company manager about new orders, sales, inventory, suppliers and the industry outlook. This measures the activity level of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector.

Markit PMI surveys select companies that are representative of major industries in each country and appropriately reflect business conditions, and provide the material that determines the business change at an earlier time than other economic indicators. The survey features the same questions about the same items in all countries and regions under investigation, so the data from different countries can be compared.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector; below 50 indicates contraction.

Because purchasing managers typically have early access to data about their performance, traders are looking closely at these releases. PMI is seen as a leading indicator of the overall economic development.

A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.

The chart of the entire available history of the "au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
48.7
48.7
48.2
Oct 2025
48.2
48.9
48.5
Sep 2025
48.5
49.4
49.7
Aug 2025
49.7
49.4
48.8
Jul 2025
48.8
49.5
50.4
Jun 2025
50.4
48.7
49.0
May 2025
49.0
48.7
48.7
Apr 2025
48.7
48.7
48.3
Mar 2025
48.3
48.9
49.0
Feb 2025
49.0
49.1
48.8
Jan 2025
48.8
49.3
49.5
Dec 2024
49.5
50.0
49.0
Nov 2024
49.0
46.0
49.2
Oct 2024
49.2
50.2
49.7
Sep 2024
49.7
50.0
49.8
Aug 2024
49.8
49.7
49.1
Jul 2024
49.1
50.4
50.0
Jun 2024
50.0
49.4
50.4
May 2024
50.4
48.9
49.6
Apr 2024
49.6
47.8
48.2
Mar 2024
48.2
47.6
47.2
Feb 2024
47.2
47.9
48.0
Jan 2024
48.0
47.8
47.9
Dec 2023
47.9
47.7
47.7
Dec 2023 prelim.
47.7
48.2
48.3
Nov 2023
48.3
48.1
48.1
Nov 2023 prelim.
48.1
48.6
48.7
Oct 2023
48.7
48.5
48.5
Oct 2023 prelim.
48.5
48.5
48.5
Sep 2023
48.5
48.6
48.6
Sep 2023 prelim.
48.6
49.6
49.6
Aug 2023
49.6
49.7
49.7
Aug 2023 prelim.
49.7
49.5
49.6
Jul 2023
49.6
49.4
49.4
Jul 2023 prelim.
49.4
49.8
49.8
Jun 2023
49.8
49.8
49.8
Jun 2023 prelim.
49.8
50.7
50.6
May 2023
50.6
50.8
50.8
May 2023 prelim.
50.8
49.5
49.5
Apr 2023
49.5
49.5
49.5
Apr 2023 prelim.
49.5
48.9
49.2
Mar 2023
49.2
48.6
48.6
Mar 2023 prelim.
48.6
47.5
47.7
Feb 2023
47.7
47.4
47.4
Feb 2023 prelim.
47.4
48.9
48.9
Jan 2023
48.9
48.9
48.9
Jan 2023 prelim.
48.9
48.9
48.9
Dec 2022
48.9
48.8
48.8
Dec 2022 prelim.
48.8
48.0
49.0
Nov 2022
49.0
49.4
49.4
