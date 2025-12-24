Core CPI y/y reflects changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households in Japan. The index estimates price changes from the perspective of the consumer, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The calculation includes goods and services characterizing household spending, it does not include taxes and social payments. Food prices are excluded from the index due to their high volatility.

This index is used to measure inflation and economic development in the country. The National Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an indicator that measures price fluctuations in goods and services, excluding food and energy.

CPI measures price fluctuations from the perspective of the consumer. Growth exceeding expectations is seen as a plus for Japanese Yen.

The BoJ usually pays more attention to core inflation data. The index is an important way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation in Japan. In recent years, consumption has been sluggish in Japan, and the consumption tax hike is expected to further reduce consumption in the future.

Last values: