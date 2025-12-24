Economic Calendar
Japan Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y
|Medium
|3.0%
|2.8%
|
3.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|2.8%
|
3.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Core CPI y/y reflects changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households in Japan. The index estimates price changes from the perspective of the consumer, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The calculation includes goods and services characterizing household spending, it does not include taxes and social payments. Food prices are excluded from the index due to their high volatility.
This index is used to measure inflation and economic development in the country. The National Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an indicator that measures price fluctuations in goods and services, excluding food and energy.
CPI measures price fluctuations from the perspective of the consumer. Growth exceeding expectations is seen as a plus for Japanese Yen.
The BoJ usually pays more attention to core inflation data. The index is an important way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation in Japan. In recent years, consumption has been sluggish in Japan, and the consumption tax hike is expected to further reduce consumption in the future.
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
