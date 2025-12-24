CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) excl. Food and Energy y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Statistics Bureau
Sector:
Prices
Medium 3.0% 3.1%
3.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3.0%
3.0%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

CPI excluding Food & Energy y/y reflects changes in prices of goods and services purchased by households in Japan. The index estimates the price change in the given month compared to the previous month from the consumer's point of view. The calculation includes goods and services that characterize household expenditure, but does not include taxes or social insurance premiums. Food and energy prices have been excluded from the index due to the high volatility.

This index is used to measure inflation and economic development in the country.

Growth exceeding expectations is seen as a plus for Japanese Yen. The CPI is a time-series measure of price fluctuations, including prices of goods and services purchased by households nationwide. In other words, the consumption structure of the household is fixed at a fixed value, and the indicator reflects changes in spending for the fixed consumption, which are connected with price fluctuations.

The weight of each item used in the index calculation is based on the results of the household survey conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Statistics Bureau. Item prices are the retail prices surveyed by the Retail Price Survey conducted by the Statistics Bureau. The results are used as the basis for various economic measures and pension revisions.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI) excl. Food and Energy y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
3.0%
3.1%
3.1%
Oct 2025
3.1%
2.8%
3.0%
Sep 2025
3.0%
3.3%
3.3%
Aug 2025
3.3%
3.5%
3.4%
Jul 2025
3.4%
3.6%
3.4%
Jun 2025
3.4%
3.4%
3.3%
May 2025
3.3%
3.3%
3.0%
Apr 2025
3.0%
3.3%
2.9%
Mar 2025
2.9%
3.0%
2.6%
Feb 2025
2.6%
2.6%
2.5%
Jan 2025
2.5%
2.5%
2.4%
Dec 2024
2.4%
2.6%
2.4%
Nov 2024
2.4%
2.2%
2.3%
Oct 2024
2.3%
1.9%
2.1%
Sep 2024
2.1%
1.8%
2.0%
Aug 2024
2.0%
1.6%
1.9%
Jul 2024
1.9%
2.2%
2.2%
Jun 2024
2.2%
1.9%
2.1%
May 2024
2.1%
2.2%
2.4%
Apr 2024
2.4%
2.7%
2.9%
Mar 2024
2.9%
2.9%
3.2%
Feb 2024
3.2%
3.4%
3.5%
Jan 2024
3.5%
3.5%
3.7%
Dec 2023
3.7%
3.5%
3.8%
Nov 2023
3.8%
4.0%
4.0%
Oct 2023
4.0%
4.1%
4.2%
Sep 2023
4.2%
3.8%
4.3%
Aug 2023
4.3%
3.8%
4.3%
Jul 2023
4.3%
4.4%
4.2%
Jun 2023
4.2%
4.9%
4.3%
May 2023
4.3%
4.4%
4.1%
Apr 2023
4.1%
3.4%
3.8%
Mar 2023
3.8%
3.4%
3.5%
Feb 2023
3.5%
3.4%
3.2%
Jan 2023
3.2%
3.2%
3.0%
Dec 2022
3.0%
2.9%
2.8%
Nov 2022
2.8%
2.7%
2.5%
Oct 2022
2.5%
1.9%
1.8%
Sep 2022
1.8%
2.0%
1.6%
Aug 2022
1.6%
1.7%
1.2%
Jul 2022
1.2%
0.6%
1.0%
Jun 2022
1.0%
-0.1%
0.8%
May 2022
0.8%
0.4%
0.8%
Apr 2022
0.8%
-0.9%
-0.7%
Mar 2022
-0.7%
-1.1%
-1.0%
Feb 2022
-1.0%
-0.9%
-1.1%
Jan 2022
-1.1%
-0.7%
-0.7%
Dec 2021
-0.7%
-0.7%
-0.6%
Nov 2021
-0.6%
-0.6%
-0.7%
Oct 2021
-0.7%
-0.6%
-0.5%
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code