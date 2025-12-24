CalendarSections

Japan Machine Tool Orders y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Japan Machine Tool Builders' Association
Sector:
Business
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Machine Tool Orders data y/y is released monthly by the Japan Machine Tool Builders' Association. The figures show changes in the value of all orders received by machine tool building enterprises in Japan.

The report has two versions, preliminary and final. Both are usually well correlated, therefore more attention is paid to the preliminary publication.

Machine tools and industrial equipment are means of production. Therefore, the indicator is considered the leading indicator of capital expenditure and production sector activity: the growth of orders for machines tools precedes production growth. Conversely, a decrease in machine tool orders is considered to be unfavorable, as this means investors' uncertainty in the economic situation, a possible decrease in production and job cuts.

Since the index is considered a leading indicator of production and of national economy, the publication can have a limited impact on the Japanese yen. A higher than expected number should be taken as positive to JPY, while a lower than expected number as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Machine Tool Orders y/y" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
Oct 2025
N/D
9.9%
Sep 2025
9.9%
8.5%
Aug 2025
8.1%
-0.5%
Jul 2025
3.6%
-0.5%
Jun 2025
-0.5%
3.4%
May 2025
3.4%
7.7%
Apr 2025
7.7%
11.4%
Mar 2025
11.4%
3.5%
Feb 2025
3.4%
4.7%
Jan 2025
4.7%
12.6%
Dec 2024
11.2%
3.0%
Nov 2024
3.0%
9.4%
Oct 2024
9.3%
-6.4%
Sep 2024
-6.5%
-3.5%
Aug 2024
-3.5%
8.4%
Jul 2024
8.4%
9.7%
Jun 2024
9.7%
4.2%
May 2024
4.2%
-11.6%
Apr 2024
-11.6%
-8.5%
Mar 2024
-8.5%
-8.0%
Feb 2024
-8.0%
-14.1%
Jan 2024
-14.1%
-9.6%
Dec 2023
-9.9%
-13.6%
Nov 2023
-13.6%
-20.6%
Oct 2023
-20.6%
-11.2%
Sep 2023
-11.2%
-17.5%
Aug 2023
-17.6%
-19.7%
Jul 2023
-19.8%
-22.2%
Jun 2023
-21.7%
-22.2%
May 2023
-22.2%
-14.4%
Apr 2023
-12.7%
-15.2%
Mar 2023
-15.2%
-10.7%
Feb 2023
-10.7%
-9.7%
Jan 2023
-9.7%
1.0%
Dec 2022
1.0%
-7.8%
Nov 2022
-7.8%
-5.5%
Oct 2022
-5.4%
4.3%
Sep 2022
4.3%
10.7%
Aug 2022
10.7%
5.5%
Jul 2022
5.5%
17.1%
Jun 2022
17.1%
23.7%
May 2022
23.7%
25.0%
Apr 2022
25.0%
30.2%
Mar 2022
30.2%
31.6%
Feb 2022
31.6%
61.4%
Jan 2022
61.4%
40.5%
Dec 2021
40.5%
64.0%
Nov 2021
64.0%
81.5%
Oct 2021
81.5%
71.9%
