Japan Leading Index integrates the fluctuations of important economic indicators in various economic activities, such as production and employment. This is the index created to understand the current state of the economy and to contribute to future forecasts.
Japan Leading Index is a combination of the major 12 indicators for Japan. These include stocks, machinery orders, stock prices, and other important medium- and long-term economic indicators.
This is a leading indicator. Analysts believe the leading index predicts the outlook for the domestic economy six to nine months after the reporting period. Readings above expectation are seen as a positive for the yen.
This index is designed to predict the future direction of the economy. The index is created from the financial statistics of the leading series that fluctuate ahead of the economic movement. The leading series statistics include the final-demand goods inventory ratio index, the number of new job openings, and the TSE stock index.
Increasing index values are considered an improvement for the economy.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Leading Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
