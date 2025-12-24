CalendarSections

Japan Leading Index

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Cabinet Office
Sector:
Business
Low N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Japan Leading Index integrates the fluctuations of important economic indicators in various economic activities, such as production and employment. This is the index created to understand the current state of the economy and to contribute to future forecasts.

Japan Leading Index is a combination of the major 12 indicators for Japan. These include stocks, machinery orders, stock prices, and other important medium- and long-term economic indicators.

This is a leading indicator. Analysts believe the leading index predicts the outlook for the domestic economy six to nine months after the reporting period. Readings above expectation are seen as a positive for the yen.

This index is designed to predict the future direction of the economy. The index is created from the financial statistics of the leading series that fluctuate ahead of the economic movement. The leading series statistics include the final-demand goods inventory ratio index, the number of new job openings, and the TSE stock index.

Increasing index values are considered an improvement for the economy.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Leading Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
Oct 2025 prelim.
N/D
Sep 2025
N/D
Sep 2025 prelim.
N/D
106.8
107.0
Aug 2025
107.0
107.4
107.4
Aug 2025 prelim.
107.4
106.1
106.1
Jul 2025
106.1
105.9
105.9
Jul 2025 prelim.
105.9
106.4
105.1
Jun 2025
105.6
106.1
106.1
Jun 2025 prelim.
106.1
103.8
104.8
May 2025
104.8
105.3
105.3
May 2025 prelim.
105.3
104.9
104.2
Apr 2025
104.2
103.4
103.4
Apr 2025 prelim.
103.4
108.1
107.6
Mar 2025
108.1
107.7
107.7
Mar 2025 prelim.
107.7
108.2
108.2
Feb 2025
107.9
107.9
107.9
Feb 2025 prelim.
107.9
107.6
108.2
Jan 2025
108.3
108.0
108.0
Jan 2025 prelim.
108.0
108.0
107.9
Dec 2024
108.3
108.9
108.9
Dec 2024 prelim.
108.9
108.1
107.8
Nov 2024
107.5
107.0
107.0
Nov 2024 prelim.
107.0
109.5
109.1
Oct 2024
109.1
108.6
108.6
Oct 2024 prelim.
108.6
108.9
108.9
Sep 2024
109.1
109.4
109.4
Sep 2024 prelim.
109.4
107.2
106.9
Aug 2024
106.9
106.7
106.7
Aug 2024 prelim.
106.7
108.8
109.3
Jul 2024
109.3
109.5
109.5
Jul 2024 prelim.
109.5
109.0
109.1
Jun 2024
109.0
108.6
108.6
Jun 2024 prelim.
108.6
110.7
111.2
May 2024
111.2
111.1
111.1
May 2024 prelim.
111.1
111.6
110.9
Apr 2024
110.9
111.6
111.6
Apr 2024 prelim.
111.6
111.0
111.7
Mar 2024
112.2
111.4
111.4
Mar 2024 prelim.
111.4
110.7
112.1
Feb 2024
111.8
111.8
111.8
Feb 2024 prelim.
111.8
109.8
109.5
Jan 2024
109.5
109.9
109.9
Jan 2024 prelim.
109.9
110.2
110.5
Dec 2023
110.2
110.0
110.0
Dec 2023 prelim.
110.0
107.7
108.1
Nov 2023
107.6
107.7
107.7
Nov 2023 prelim.
107.7
108.8
108.9
Oct 2023
108.9
108.7
108.7
Oct 2023 prelim.
108.7
108.8
109.3
123456789
