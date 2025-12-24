Jobs to Applicants Ratio represents the supply and demand balance in the Japanese labor market. Indicators are published on a monthly basis. This index is used for a comprehensive assessment of the labor market and national economic development.

The ratio represents the ratio of job seekers to job openings. This is an indicator of the employment health in the economy. It is a representative indicator of the supply and demand situation of the labor market. It should be kept in mind that the indicator data is limited to recruitment and job seeking through the Public Employment Security Office and that new graduates are excluded.

A higher than expected number should be taken as positive to JPY, while a lower than expected number as negative.

In Japan, there is a clear difference between new graduates and mid-career recruitment, and many companies tend to prefer new graduates. This is derived from the fact that many Japanese companies have maintained life-long employment for a long time, and it is easy to make new graduates compatible with corporate culture.

In Japan, it is said that there is a shortage of labor, but the wages for recruitment do not necessarily increase. Overtime pay is often not paid fairly in Japan, but many Japanese still do not strike or change jobs. This is due to a common belief that repeated job changes are not good.

Last values: