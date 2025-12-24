Japan's Imports y/y indicator reflects changes in the imports of goods and services in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on imports is used to assess Japan's foreign trade activity and the demand for imported goods in the country.

Due to the effects of the "financial crisis" of the United States, Japan also encountered a "global recession" which is said to occur once every 100 years, and both exports and imports fell sharply.

The main items of Japan imports are crude oil, LNG (liquefied natural gas), clothing and accessories, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications equipment, semiconductors and other electronic components. Crude oil, which is used as fuel for automobiles, ships, airplanes and power for factories, is mostly imported from the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. LNG, which is a raw material for power generation fuel and city gas, is mostly imported from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, and other countries. Clothing is imported mostly from Asia including China. Non-ferrous metals such as copper, lead and aluminum are imported from Chile, Indonesia, Australia, Philippines, Canada, Peru, etc. Soybeans and wheat, are largely imported from Brazil, Canada and Australia. Green vegetables, rice, milk, etc. are produced domestically.

Since import tends to have a lot of energy and industrial raw materials, it is significantly less likely to increase.

