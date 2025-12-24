Economic Calendar
Japan Imports y/y
|Low
|N/D
|0.6%
|
0.7%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Japan's Imports y/y indicator reflects changes in the imports of goods and services in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on imports is used to assess Japan's foreign trade activity and the demand for imported goods in the country.
Due to the effects of the "financial crisis" of the United States, Japan also encountered a "global recession" which is said to occur once every 100 years, and both exports and imports fell sharply.
The main items of Japan imports are crude oil, LNG (liquefied natural gas), clothing and accessories, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications equipment, semiconductors and other electronic components. Crude oil, which is used as fuel for automobiles, ships, airplanes and power for factories, is mostly imported from the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. LNG, which is a raw material for power generation fuel and city gas, is mostly imported from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, and other countries. Clothing is imported mostly from Asia including China. Non-ferrous metals such as copper, lead and aluminum are imported from Chile, Indonesia, Australia, Philippines, Canada, Peru, etc. Soybeans and wheat, are largely imported from Brazil, Canada and Australia. Green vegetables, rice, milk, etc. are produced domestically.
Since import tends to have a lot of energy and industrial raw materials, it is significantly less likely to increase.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Imports y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites