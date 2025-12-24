CalendarSections

Japan Imports y/y

Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Japan Customs
Trade
Japan's Imports y/y indicator reflects changes in the imports of goods and services in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on imports is used to assess Japan's foreign trade activity and the demand for imported goods in the country.

Due to the effects of the "financial crisis" of the United States, Japan also encountered a "global recession" which is said to occur once every 100 years, and both exports and imports fell sharply.

The main items of Japan imports are crude oil, LNG (liquefied natural gas), clothing and accessories, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications equipment, semiconductors and other electronic components. Crude oil, which is used as fuel for automobiles, ships, airplanes and power for factories, is mostly imported from the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. LNG, which is a raw material for power generation fuel and city gas, is mostly imported from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, and other countries. Clothing is imported mostly from Asia including China. Non-ferrous metals such as copper, lead and aluminum are imported from Chile, Indonesia, Australia, Philippines, Canada, Peru, etc. Soybeans and wheat, are largely imported from Brazil, Canada and Australia. Green vegetables, rice, milk, etc. are produced domestically.

Since import tends to have a lot of energy and industrial raw materials, it is significantly less likely to increase.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Imports y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
0.6%
0.7%
Oct 2025
0.7%
-0.6%
3.0%
Sep 2025
3.3%
0.3%
-5.2%
Aug 2025
-5.2%
0.1%
-7.4%
Jul 2025
-7.5%
-0.1%
0.3%
Jun 2025
0.2%
-0.4%
-7.7%
May 2025
-7.7%
-0.7%
-2.2%
Apr 2025
-2.2%
-2.2%
1.8%
Mar 2025
2.0%
10.8%
-0.7%
Feb 2025
-0.7%
22.9%
16.2%
Jan 2025
16.7%
-1.2%
1.7%
Dec 2024
1.8%
-7.5%
-3.8%
Nov 2024
-3.8%
1.7%
0.4%
Oct 2024
0.4%
6.8%
1.8%
Sep 2024
2.1%
11.2%
2.3%
Aug 2024
2.3%
13.8%
16.6%
Jul 2024
16.6%
10.5%
3.2%
Jun 2024
3.2%
11.3%
9.5%
May 2024
9.5%
9.6%
8.3%
Apr 2024
8.3%
-1.4%
-5.1%
Mar 2024
-4.9%
0.5%
0.5%
Feb 2024
0.5%
-4.0%
-9.8%
Jan 2024
-9.6%
-4.6%
-6.9%
Dec 2023
-6.8%
-10.0%
-11.9%
Nov 2023
-11.9%
-14.4%
-12.5%
Oct 2023
-12.5%
-17.6%
-16.6%
Sep 2023
-16.3%
-21.5%
-17.7%
Aug 2023
-17.8%
-19.8%
-13.6%
Jul 2023
-13.5%
-13.7%
-12.9%
Jun 2023
-12.9%
-13.7%
-9.8%
May 2023
-9.9%
-7.5%
-2.3%
Apr 2023
-2.3%
-1.4%
7.3%
Mar 2023
7.3%
-5.9%
8.3%
Feb 2023
8.3%
-0.4%
17.5%
Jan 2023
17.8%
13.6%
20.7%
Dec 2022
20.6%
28.3%
30.3%
Nov 2022
30.3%
52.2%
53.5%
Oct 2022
53.5%
47.2%
45.7%
Sep 2022
45.9%
55.0%
49.9%
Aug 2022
49.9%
51.5%
47.2%
Jul 2022
47.2%
37.7%
46.1%
Jun 2022
46.1%
33.4%
48.9%
May 2022
48.9%
26.3%
28.3%
Apr 2022
28.2%
25.8%
31.2%
Mar 2022
31.2%
35.3%
34.1%
Feb 2022
34.0%
37.3%
38.7%
Jan 2022
39.6%
26.8%
41.1%
Dec 2021
41.1%
30.4%
43.8%
Nov 2021
43.8%
36.7%
26.7%
Oct 2021
26.7%
45.3%
38.2%
