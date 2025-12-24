Japan's Household Spending Index m/m measures the total expenditure by Japanese households in the given month compared to the previous month. The index is calculated based on a statistical sample of households in the country.

Since Japan has four seasons, the monthly comparison is influenced by the seasons. Especially in summer, consumption tends to be more active than in winter. However, in the extremely hot years, consumption is reduced as the outing is decreasing. Since April is the month of the beginning of the year, the consumption increases in March and April.

The calculations include spending on food, housing, utilities, furniture, clothing, health, education, transportation, communication, leisure and more.

This index is considered to be an indicator of economic growth and consumer optimism. It is possible to measure the inflation level of the country.

Household Spending measures the change in the inflation-adjusted value of all expenditures by consumers. A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.

Last values: