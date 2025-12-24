The Exports y/y indicator reflects changes in the exports of goods and services in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on exports is used to assess Japan's foreign trade activity and the demand for goods of Japanese manufacturers outside the country.

Due to the effects of the "financial crisis" of the United States, Japan also encountered a "global recession" which is said to occur once every 100 years, and both exports and imports fell sharply.

The main products of Japanese exports are automobiles and parts of automobiles, electronic parts such as semiconductors, and steel. Exports of "semiconductors and other electronic components" are mainly for Asian countries such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Korea, with the exception of the United States and the EU, with China leading. Exports of steel are mostly for China, Thailand, and Korea.

In the past, electronic products were also the main export items, but now the market is being overwhelmed by overseas products due to a decline in technological capabilities. Animation is also well-known as a Japanese industry, but because there is a problem with the profit model, animation is hardly reflected as a value in exports.

A higher than expected reading is seen as positive to the JPY quotes, while a lower than expected number is usually seen as negative.

