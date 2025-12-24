CalendarSections

Japan Exports y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Japan Customs
Sector:
Trade
Medium N/D 3.8%
3.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Exports y/y indicator reflects changes in the exports of goods and services in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on exports is used to assess Japan's foreign trade activity and the demand for goods of Japanese manufacturers outside the country.

Due to the effects of the "financial crisis" of the United States, Japan also encountered a "global recession" which is said to occur once every 100 years, and both exports and imports fell sharply.

The main products of Japanese exports are automobiles and parts of automobiles, electronic parts such as semiconductors, and steel. Exports of "semiconductors and other electronic components" are mainly for Asian countries such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Korea, with the exception of the United States and the EU, with China leading. Exports of steel are mostly for China, Thailand, and Korea.

In the past, electronic products were also the main export items, but now the market is being overwhelmed by overseas products due to a decline in technological capabilities. Animation is also well-known as a Japanese industry, but because there is a problem with the profit model, animation is hardly reflected as a value in exports.

A higher than expected reading is seen as positive to the JPY quotes, while a lower than expected number is usually seen as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Exports y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
3.8%
3.6%
Oct 2025
3.6%
-0.8%
4.2%
Sep 2025
4.2%
-1.4%
-0.1%
Aug 2025
-0.1%
-1.2%
-2.6%
Jul 2025
-2.6%
3.4%
-0.5%
Jun 2025
-0.5%
3.4%
-1.7%
May 2025
-1.7%
3.4%
2.0%
Apr 2025
2.0%
7.4%
4.0%
Mar 2025
3.9%
6.7%
11.4%
Feb 2025
11.4%
0.1%
7.3%
Jan 2025
7.2%
-1.0%
2.8%
Dec 2024
2.8%
-0.3%
3.8%
Nov 2024
3.8%
0.3%
3.1%
Oct 2024
3.1%
2.6%
-1.7%
Sep 2024
-1.7%
5.8%
5.5%
Aug 2024
5.6%
7.3%
10.2%
Jul 2024
10.3%
8.4%
5.4%
Jun 2024
5.4%
12.6%
13.5%
May 2024
13.5%
13.3%
8.3%
Apr 2024
8.3%
14.1%
7.3%
Mar 2024
7.3%
9.9%
7.8%
Feb 2024
7.8%
8.7%
11.9%
Jan 2024
11.9%
9.4%
9.7%
Dec 2023
9.8%
0.0%
-0.2%
Nov 2023
-0.2%
3.0%
1.6%
Oct 2023
1.6%
6.3%
4.3%
Sep 2023
4.3%
-2.1%
-0.8%
Aug 2023
-0.8%
-0.5%
-0.3%
Jul 2023
-0.3%
0.8%
1.5%
Jun 2023
1.5%
-1.3%
0.6%
May 2023
0.6%
-0.1%
2.6%
Apr 2023
2.6%
5.1%
4.3%
Mar 2023
4.3%
3.3%
6.5%
Feb 2023
6.5%
-5.7%
3.5%
Jan 2023
3.5%
2.7%
11.5%
Dec 2022
11.5%
12.0%
20.0%
Nov 2022
20.0%
23.9%
25.3%
Oct 2022
25.3%
31.1%
28.9%
Sep 2022
28.9%
20.5%
22.0%
Aug 2022
22.1%
18.2%
19.0%
Jul 2022
19.0%
20.9%
19.3%
Jun 2022
19.4%
14.6%
15.8%
May 2022
15.8%
23.5%
12.5%
Apr 2022
12.5%
-3.9%
14.7%
Mar 2022
14.7%
17.4%
19.1%
Feb 2022
19.1%
1.2%
9.6%
Jan 2022
9.6%
27.9%
17.5%
Dec 2021
17.5%
37.2%
20.5%
Nov 2021
20.5%
13.1%
9.4%
Oct 2021
9.4%
1.1%
13.0%
