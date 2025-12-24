CalendarSections

Japan Economy Watchers Index for Future Conditions

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Cabinet Office
Sector:
Money
Low 50.3
53.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
50.2
50.3
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Economy Watchers Index for Future Conditions is based on a survey of corporate workers, who are polled to evaluate the prospects of the national economy for the next three months. The survey includes questions about changes in the activity of households and corporations, as well as the overall employment in the country. The survey is based on data collected from over 2,000 employees.

In order to get a faster and more accurate picture, the Cabinet Office designated the "Regional Research Organization" for each region, as well as the "Coordinating Research Organization" to collect and analyze the obtained data.

The survey covers 11 regions of Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kita Kanto, Minami Kanto, Tokai, Hokuriku, Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, and targets people who work in retail stores and entertainment industry such as department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, taxi drivers, etc. Respondents are asked questions regarding the current and future economy situation in five-step evaluation. Their answers are used for calculating the index.

Economy Watchers Index for Future Conditions is a major indicator for evaluating the medium-term economic trends in Japan. If the index value is greater than 50, the current situation and prospects of the economy are considered positive, while the situation is considered negative at values 50 or less.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
50.3
53.1
Oct 2025
N/D
47.3
48.5
Sep 2025
48.5
46.9
47.5
Aug 2025
47.5
48.1
47.3
Jul 2025
47.3
47.0
45.9
Jun 2025
45.9
46.0
44.8
May 2025
44.8
42.9
42.7
Apr 2025
42.7
44.7
45.2
Mar 2025
45.2
46.0
46.6
Feb 2025
46.6
48.2
48.0
Jan 2025
48.0
50.0
49.4
Dec 2024
48.8
48.9
49.4
Nov 2024
49.4
47.1
48.3
Oct 2024
48.3
48.8
49.7
Sep 2024
49.7
50.3
50.3
Aug 2024
50.3
48.7
48.3
Jul 2024
48.3
47.8
47.9
Jun 2024
47.9
45.8
46.3
May 2024
46.3
48.1
48.5
Apr 2024
48.5
51.4
51.2
Mar 2024
51.2
53.4
53.0
Feb 2024
53.0
52.8
52.5
Jan 2024
52.5
49.4
50.4
Dec 2023
49.1
49.0
49.4
Nov 2023
49.4
49.1
48.4
Oct 2023
48.4
50.6
49.5
Sep 2023
49.5
52.9
51.4
Aug 2023
51.4
53.6
54.1
Jul 2023
54.1
53.8
52.8
Jun 2023
52.8
55.3
54.4
May 2023
54.4
55.1
55.7
Apr 2023
55.7
52.6
54.1
Mar 2023
54.1
50.2
50.8
Feb 2023
50.8
48.3
49.3
Jan 2023
49.3
46.2
46.8
Dec 2022
47.0
45.8
45.1
Nov 2022
45.1
47.9
46.4
Oct 2022
46.4
49.4
49.2
Sep 2022
49.2
46.2
49.4
Aug 2022
49.4
45.3
42.8
Jul 2022
42.8
50.2
47.6
Jun 2022
47.6
51.6
52.5
May 2022
52.5
50.4
50.3
Apr 2022
50.3
47.4
50.1
Mar 2022
50.1
43.5
44.4
Feb 2022
44.4
46.0
42.5
Jan 2022
42.5
51.6
50.3
Dec 2021
49.4
55.7
53.4
Nov 2021
53.4
57.3
57.5
Oct 2021
57.5
50.4
56.6
