Japan Economy Watchers Index for Current Conditions

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Cabinet Office
Sector:
Money
Low 48.7
49.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
48.6
48.7
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Economy Watchers Index for Current Conditions reflects the economic trends in the region. It measures the activity of households, corporations, and general employment in the country.

The index is based on a survey of 2,000 employees who have jobs that enable them to observe activity closely related to regional economy. The survey results can be used as basic material for assessing economic trends. Values above 50 indicate optimism, and values below 50 mean pessimism.

In order to get a faster and more accurate picture, the Cabinet Office designated the "Regional Research Organization" for each region, as well as the "Coordinating Research Organization" to collect and analyze the obtained data. The survey covers 11 regions of Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kita Kanto, Minami Kanto, Tokai, Hokuriku, Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, and targets people who work in retail stores and entertainment industry such as department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, taxi drivers, etc.

A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive for the JPY quotes, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Economy Watchers Index for Current Conditions" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
48.7
49.1
Oct 2025
N/D
48.0
47.1
Sep 2025
47.1
46.7
46.7
Aug 2025
46.7
46.1
45.2
Jul 2025
45.2
45.9
45.0
Jun 2025
45.0
47.2
44.4
May 2025
44.4
41.2
42.6
Apr 2025
42.6
45.7
45.1
Mar 2025
45.1
46.6
45.6
Feb 2025
45.6
49.5
48.6
Jan 2025
48.6
51.0
49.0
Dec 2024
49.9
48.6
49.4
Nov 2024
49.4
45.9
47.5
Oct 2024
47.5
50.0
47.8
Sep 2024
47.8
51.3
49.0
Aug 2024
49.0
49.2
47.5
Jul 2024
47.5
47.3
47.0
Jun 2024
47.0
46.6
45.7
May 2024
45.7
48.3
47.4
Apr 2024
47.4
51.1
49.8
Mar 2024
49.8
52.9
51.3
Feb 2024
51.3
51.9
50.2
Jan 2024
50.2
50.8
51.8
Dec 2023
50.7
49.6
49.5
Nov 2023
49.5
49.8
49.5
Oct 2023
49.5
51.9
49.9
Sep 2023
49.9
54.2
53.6
Aug 2023
53.6
54.2
54.4
Jul 2023
54.4
54.5
53.6
Jun 2023
53.6
55.0
55.0
May 2023
55.0
54.1
54.6
Apr 2023
54.6
52.8
53.3
Mar 2023
53.3
50.4
52.0
Feb 2023
52.0
48.3
48.5
Jan 2023
48.5
48.1
48.7
Dec 2022
47.9
49.1
48.1
Nov 2022
48.1
49.3
49.9
Oct 2022
49.9
47.1
48.4
Sep 2022
48.4
44.7
45.5
Aug 2022
45.5
48.4
43.8
Jul 2022
43.8
53.6
52.9
Jun 2022
52.9
52.4
54.0
May 2022
54.0
49.2
50.4
Apr 2022
50.4
42.9
47.8
Mar 2022
47.8
37.8
37.7
Feb 2022
37.7
47.2
37.9
Jan 2022
37.9
56.6
57.5
Dec 2021
56.4
56.2
56.3
Nov 2021
56.3
49.0
55.5
Oct 2021
55.5
55.9
42.1
