Economic Calendar
Japan Economy Watchers Index for Current Conditions
|Low
|48.7
|
49.1
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|48.6
|
48.7
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Economy Watchers Index for Current Conditions reflects the economic trends in the region. It measures the activity of households, corporations, and general employment in the country.
The index is based on a survey of 2,000 employees who have jobs that enable them to observe activity closely related to regional economy. The survey results can be used as basic material for assessing economic trends. Values above 50 indicate optimism, and values below 50 mean pessimism.
In order to get a faster and more accurate picture, the Cabinet Office designated the "Regional Research Organization" for each region, as well as the "Coordinating Research Organization" to collect and analyze the obtained data. The survey covers 11 regions of Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kita Kanto, Minami Kanto, Tokai, Hokuriku, Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, and targets people who work in retail stores and entertainment industry such as department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, taxi drivers, etc.
A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive for the JPY quotes, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Economy Watchers Index for Current Conditions" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites