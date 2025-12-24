Economy Watchers Index for Current Conditions reflects the economic trends in the region. It measures the activity of households, corporations, and general employment in the country.

The index is based on a survey of 2,000 employees who have jobs that enable them to observe activity closely related to regional economy. The survey results can be used as basic material for assessing economic trends. Values above 50 indicate optimism, and values below 50 mean pessimism.

In order to get a faster and more accurate picture, the Cabinet Office designated the "Regional Research Organization" for each region, as well as the "Coordinating Research Organization" to collect and analyze the obtained data. The survey covers 11 regions of Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kita Kanto, Minami Kanto, Tokai, Hokuriku, Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, and targets people who work in retail stores and entertainment industry such as department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, taxi drivers, etc.

A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive for the JPY quotes, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative.

Last values: