Corporate Goods Price Index m/m from the Bank of Japan is a reflection of changes in prices for domestic products in the specified month compared with the previous month. The index is calculated since January, 2003. It used to be called the wholesale price index.

Although the Bank of Japan is not a governmental administrative body, monetary policy is considered to belong to the administrative category, and is regarded as being in accordance with the Independent Administrative Committee. Therefore the survey data is considered to be more reliable than government data.

The Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI) is an index that measures the change in selling price of products purchased by Japanese companies. It also measures the fluctuation of the domestic inflation rate Japan from the manufacturer's point of view and is correlated with the consumer Price Index (CPI). Corporate Goods Price Index is intended for industrial products, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, minerals, electricity, city gas, and water.

Readings higher than expected are considered positive / bullish for JPY, while lower than expected reading are interpreted as negative / bearish for JPY.

Last values: