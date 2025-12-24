Economic Calendar
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Corporate Goods Price Index m/m
|Low
|0.3%
|0.2%
|
0.5%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.1%
|
0.3%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Corporate Goods Price Index m/m from the Bank of Japan is a reflection of changes in prices for domestic products in the specified month compared with the previous month. The index is calculated since January, 2003. It used to be called the wholesale price index.
Although the Bank of Japan is not a governmental administrative body, monetary policy is considered to belong to the administrative category, and is regarded as being in accordance with the Independent Administrative Committee. Therefore the survey data is considered to be more reliable than government data.
The Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI) is an index that measures the change in selling price of products purchased by Japanese companies. It also measures the fluctuation of the domestic inflation rate Japan from the manufacturer's point of view and is correlated with the consumer Price Index (CPI). Corporate Goods Price Index is intended for industrial products, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, minerals, electricity, city gas, and water.
Readings higher than expected are considered positive / bullish for JPY, while lower than expected reading are interpreted as negative / bearish for JPY.
The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Corporate Goods Price Index m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
