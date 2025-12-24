Economic Calendar
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Corporate Services Price Index y/y
|Low
|2.7%
|2.9%
|
2.7%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|2.7%
|
2.7%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Corporate Service Price Index (CSPI) measures the rate of inflation when trading services between businesses. The index shows the supply and demand trend of the service sector between companies.
The year-to-month ratio of corporate service prices is a comparison of the price fluctuations of domestic products in the specified months compared with the previous year. This index shows the country's inflation level and the development of the service industry.
The bank's wholesale price index, which was announced by the BoJ, was representative of the inflation index, but there was no service price movement. However, as the widespreading of the service industry of the economy progressed, Corporate Services Price Index was created to reflect the movement of service prices among enterprises.
Advertising costs, communication costs, and leasing fees such as computers, etc., are strongly correlated with wage trends and are expected to indicate a possible increase in costs and inflation due to rising wages in the future. The higher the index, the stronger the impact on inflation.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Corporate Services Price Index y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
