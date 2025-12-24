The Consumer Confidence Index reflects the sentiment of households about the economic activity. The index is based on surveys of more than 8,000 households, including consumer opinions such as overall living standards, income levels, employment, and willingness to purchase durable goods.

The survey seeks to gain a quick understanding of shifts in consumer perception, price expectation, and purchasing/replacement of key consumer durables as a basic tool for evaluating economic trends.

Since 2000, social inequality has become prominent in Japan, and there is a large difference in consumption activities between the low-income group and the high-income group.

Consumer confidence index is generally correlated with personal consumption and GDP, and is considered as a leading indicator of these. However, in Japan, the US Consumer Confidence Index is considered to be more important than Japanese Consumer Confidence Index.

Japan's short-term outlook of the economy is measured on the basis of the consumer confidence index. Readings above expectations are considered positive for the Japanese yen.

Last values: