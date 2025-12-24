CalendarSections

Japan Consumer Confidence Index

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Cabinet Office
Sector:
Consumer
Low N/D 35.1
35.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Consumer Confidence Index reflects the sentiment of households about the economic activity. The index is based on surveys of more than 8,000 households, including consumer opinions such as overall living standards, income levels, employment, and willingness to purchase durable goods.

The survey seeks to gain a quick understanding of shifts in consumer perception, price expectation, and purchasing/replacement of key consumer durables as a basic tool for evaluating economic trends.

Since 2000, social inequality has become prominent in Japan, and there is a large difference in consumption activities between the low-income group and the high-income group.

Consumer confidence index is generally correlated with personal consumption and GDP, and is considered as a leading indicator of these. However, in Japan, the US Consumer Confidence Index is considered to be more important than Japanese Consumer Confidence Index.

Japan's short-term outlook of the economy is measured on the basis of the consumer confidence index. Readings above expectations are considered positive for the Japanese yen.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Consumer Confidence Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
35.1
35.8
Oct 2025
35.8
34.8
35.3
Sep 2025
35.3
34.6
34.9
Aug 2025
34.9
33.2
33.7
Jul 2025
33.7
33.3
34.5
Jun 2025
34.5
33.3
32.8
May 2025
32.8
30.3
31.2
Apr 2025
31.2
33.9
34.1
Mar 2025
34.1
34.7
35.0
Feb 2025
35.0
34.8
35.2
Jan 2025
35.2
35.8
36.2
Dec 2024
36.2
35.7
36.4
Nov 2024
36.4
36.0
36.2
Oct 2024
36.2
38.0
36.9
Sep 2024
36.9
38.1
36.7
Aug 2024
36.7
36.9
36.7
Jul 2024
36.7
35.3
36.4
Jun 2024
36.4
35.9
36.2
May 2024
36.2
38.0
38.3
Apr 2024
38.3
39.3
39.5
Mar 2024
39.5
38.1
39.1
Feb 2024
39.1
39.3
38.0
Jan 2024
38.0
37.4
37.2
Dec 2023
37.2
35.8
36.1
Nov 2023
36.1
35.4
35.7
Oct 2023
35.7
35.6
35.2
Sep 2023
35.2
36.6
36.2
Aug 2023
36.2
36.6
37.1
Jul 2023
37.1
36.0
36.2
Jun 2023
36.2
35.6
36.0
May 2023
36.0
34.6
35.4
Apr 2023
35.4
32.4
33.9
Mar 2023
33.9
30.9
31.1
Feb 2023
31.1
30.5
31.0
Jan 2023
31.0
29.3
30.3
Dec 2022
30.3
29.1
28.6
Nov 2022
28.6
30.2
29.9
Oct 2022
29.9
31.5
30.8
Sep 2022
30.8
31.2
32.5
Aug 2022
32.5
31.0
30.2
Jul 2022
30.2
33.0
32.1
Jun 2022
32.1
33.4
34.1
May 2022
34.1
33.9
33.0
Apr 2022
33.0
33.9
32.8
Mar 2022
32.8
35.9
35.3
Feb 2022
35.3
37.8
36.7
Jan 2022
36.7
39.1
39.1
Dec 2021
39.1
39.1
39.2
Nov 2021
39.2
38.4
39.2
Oct 2021
39.2
37.2
37.8
12345
