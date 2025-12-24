Economic Calendar
Japan Consumer Confidence Index
|Low
|N/D
|35.1
|
35.8
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Consumer Confidence Index reflects the sentiment of households about the economic activity. The index is based on surveys of more than 8,000 households, including consumer opinions such as overall living standards, income levels, employment, and willingness to purchase durable goods.
The survey seeks to gain a quick understanding of shifts in consumer perception, price expectation, and purchasing/replacement of key consumer durables as a basic tool for evaluating economic trends.
Since 2000, social inequality has become prominent in Japan, and there is a large difference in consumption activities between the low-income group and the high-income group.
Consumer confidence index is generally correlated with personal consumption and GDP, and is considered as a leading indicator of these. However, in Japan, the US Consumer Confidence Index is considered to be more important than Japanese Consumer Confidence Index.
Japan's short-term outlook of the economy is measured on the basis of the consumer confidence index. Readings above expectations are considered positive for the Japanese yen.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Consumer Confidence Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
