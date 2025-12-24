CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Japan Construction Orders y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
Sector:
Business
Low -10.1% -14.0%
34.7%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
10.6%
-10.1%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Japanese Construction Orders y/y indicator shows a change in the number of incoming orders received in the reported month compared to the same month a year ago. Statistics are collected based on a survey of construction companies. A prompt report and Big 50 Constructor report are released on the last business day of the reported month. A complete report is published around the 10th of the next month.

The indicator separately measures orders received from the public sector and those received from the private sector. The first group reflects the welfare of the population and the second one shows how the government assesses the current economic situation.

Construction orders are directly related to other production activities (for example, production of construction materials), and employment in the construction sector. Furthermore, an increase in the number of construction orders may lead to an increased demand for other products needed to new home buyers, such as new furniture, appliances, etc. Generally, growth in the number of orders indicates a favorable economic situation in the country.

Therefore higher readings of construction orders may have a positive impact on the Japanese yen quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Construction Orders y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
-10.1%
-14.0%
34.7%
Sep 2025
34.7%
47.5%
38.9%
Aug 2025
38.9%
2.3%
-19.0%
Jul 2025
-19.0%
8.5%
22.5%
Jun 2025
22.5%
28.8%
14.0%
May 2025
14.0%
13.8%
52.7%
Apr 2025
52.7%
12.3%
3.5%
Mar 2025
3.5%
-14.4%
-3.3%
Feb 2025
-3.3%
38.0%
12.2%
Jan 2025
12.2%
11.3%
8.1%
Dec 2024
8.1%
25.0%
-10.2%
Nov 2024
-10.2%
29.3%
44.6%
Oct 2024
44.6%
3.8%
-21.3%
Sep 2024
-21.3%
16.2%
8.7%
Aug 2024
8.7%
41.1%
62.8%
Jul 2024
62.8%
1.8%
-19.7%
Jun 2024
-19.7%
8.2%
2.1%
May 2024
2.1%
6.2%
26.4%
Apr 2024
26.4%
5.3%
31.4%
Mar 2024
31.4%
5.3%
-11.0%
Feb 2024
-11.0%
6.2%
9.1%
Jan 2024
9.1%
5.8%
0.4%
Dec 2023
0.4%
17.5%
33.6%
Nov 2023
33.6%
0.3%
4.2%
Oct 2023
4.2%
1.8%
-3.0%
Sep 2023
-3.0%
2.6%
-4.3%
Aug 2023
-4.3%
2.4%
8.7%
Jul 2023
8.7%
2.1%
8.6%
Jun 2023
8.6%
7.6%
4.2%
May 2023
4.2%
7.0%
16.2%
Apr 2023
16.2%
3.7%
-4.1%
Mar 2023
-4.1%
11.1%
22.3%
Feb 2023
22.3%
9.8%
-14.0%
Jan 2023
-14.0%
6.8%
8.5%
Dec 2022
8.5%
14.4%
-9.7%
Nov 2022
-9.7%
18.1%
7.9%
Oct 2022
7.9%
8.9%
36.6%
Sep 2022
36.6%
0.5%
17.9%
Aug 2022
17.9%
5.7%
2.8%
Jul 2022
2.8%
8.7%
15.5%
Jun 2022
15.5%
4.2%
19.5%
May 2022
30.5%
4.9%
30.5%
Apr 2022
30.5%
5.0%
-21.2%
Mar 2022
-21.2%
8.7%
-2.3%
Feb 2022
-2.3%
5.1%
11.0%
Jan 2022
11.0%
9.8%
4.8%
Dec 2021
4.8%
10.1%
11.6%
Nov 2021
11.6%
4.9%
2.1%
Oct 2021
2.1%
6.7%
27.3%
Sep 2021
27.3%
7.4%
-2.0%
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code