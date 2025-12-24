The Japanese Construction Orders y/y indicator shows a change in the number of incoming orders received in the reported month compared to the same month a year ago. Statistics are collected based on a survey of construction companies. A prompt report and Big 50 Constructor report are released on the last business day of the reported month. A complete report is published around the 10th of the next month.

The indicator separately measures orders received from the public sector and those received from the private sector. The first group reflects the welfare of the population and the second one shows how the government assesses the current economic situation.

Construction orders are directly related to other production activities (for example, production of construction materials), and employment in the construction sector. Furthermore, an increase in the number of construction orders may lead to an increased demand for other products needed to new home buyers, such as new furniture, appliances, etc. Generally, growth in the number of orders indicates a favorable economic situation in the country.

Therefore higher readings of construction orders may have a positive impact on the Japanese yen quotes.

Last values: