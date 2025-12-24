CalendarSections

Japan's Coincident Index evaluates the current economic situation in the Country.

The Coincident Index uses 11 indicators, such as the production index and the active job ratio, as an indicator of the matching series. The index calculated from this index of the match sequence is called the match exponent. It is a composite index, which includes several components that characterize all stages of production, consumption, wholesale and retail sales, operating income and labor market indicators.

Japan's Coincident Composite index measures current economic conditions. For the main purpose of measuring the amplitude of fluctuations in economic activity, the composite index is constructed by aggregating the rate of change of the selected series. The base year for these series is 1995, with the sum of their average values taken as 100.

The Coincident index is one of the three indexes that make up the economic trend index announced by the Cabinet Office together with the Leading Composite index and the Lagging Composite index. It is mainly used to grasp the current state of the economy, since it moves roughly in agreement with the economy.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Coincident Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
Oct 2025 prelim.
N/D
Sep 2025
N/D
Sep 2025 prelim.
N/D
112.8
112.8
Aug 2025
112.8
113.4
113.4
Aug 2025 prelim.
113.4
113.1
114.1
Jul 2025
114.1
113.3
113.3
Jul 2025 prelim.
113.3
116.2
115.9
Jun 2025
116.7
116.8
116.8
Jun 2025 prelim.
116.8
115.5
116.0
May 2025
116.0
115.9
115.9
May 2025 prelim.
115.9
115.8
116.0
Apr 2025
116.0
115.5
115.5
Apr 2025 prelim.
115.5
116.5
115.8
Mar 2025
115.9
116.0
116.0
Mar 2025 prelim.
116.0
116.8
117.3
Feb 2025
117.3
116.9
116.9
Feb 2025 prelim.
116.9
116.1
116.1
Jan 2025
116.1
116.2
116.2
Jan 2025 prelim.
116.2
116.1
116.1
Dec 2024
116.4
116.8
116.8
Dec 2024 prelim.
116.8
115.7
115.4
Nov 2024
115.4
115.3
115.3
Nov 2024 prelim.
115.3
115.8
116.8
Oct 2024
116.8
116.5
116.5
Oct 2024 prelim.
116.5
114.6
114.0
Sep 2024
115.3
115.7
115.7
Sep 2024 prelim.
115.7
114.3
114.0
Aug 2024
114.0
113.5
113.5
Aug 2024 prelim.
113.5
114.3
117.2
Jul 2024
117.2
117.1
117.1
Jul 2024 prelim.
117.1
113.0
114.1
Jun 2024
113.2
113.7
113.7
Jun 2024 prelim.
113.7
117.2
117.1
May 2024
117.1
116.5
116.5
May 2024 prelim.
116.5
114.6
115.2
Apr 2024
115.2
115.2
115.2
Apr 2024 prelim.
115.2
113.5
114.2
Mar 2024
113.6
113.9
113.9
Mar 2024 prelim.
113.9
111.8
111.5
Feb 2024
111.6
110.9
110.9
Feb 2024 prelim.
110.9
113.0
112.1
Jan 2024
112.1
110.2
110.2
Jan 2024 prelim.
110.2
115.5
116.0
Dec 2023
115.9
116.2
116.2
Dec 2023 prelim.
116.2
114.6
114.6
Nov 2023
114.6
114.5
114.5
Nov 2023 prelim.
114.5
115.9
115.9
Oct 2023
115.9
115.9
115.9
Oct 2023 prelim.
115.9
114.7
115.7
