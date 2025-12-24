Economic Calendar
Japan Coincident Index
|Low
|N/D
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Japan's Coincident Index evaluates the current economic situation in the Country.
The Coincident Index uses 11 indicators, such as the production index and the active job ratio, as an indicator of the matching series. The index calculated from this index of the match sequence is called the match exponent. It is a composite index, which includes several components that characterize all stages of production, consumption, wholesale and retail sales, operating income and labor market indicators.
Japan's Coincident Composite index measures current economic conditions. For the main purpose of measuring the amplitude of fluctuations in economic activity, the composite index is constructed by aggregating the rate of change of the selected series. The base year for these series is 1995, with the sum of their average values taken as 100.
The Coincident index is one of the three indexes that make up the economic trend index announced by the Cabinet Office together with the Leading Composite index and the Lagging Composite index. It is mainly used to grasp the current state of the economy, since it moves roughly in agreement with the economy.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Coincident Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites