Japan's Coincident Index evaluates the current economic situation in the Country.

The Coincident Index uses 11 indicators, such as the production index and the active job ratio, as an indicator of the matching series. The index calculated from this index of the match sequence is called the match exponent. It is a composite index, which includes several components that characterize all stages of production, consumption, wholesale and retail sales, operating income and labor market indicators.

Japan's Coincident Composite index measures current economic conditions. For the main purpose of measuring the amplitude of fluctuations in economic activity, the composite index is constructed by aggregating the rate of change of the selected series. The base year for these series is 1995, with the sum of their average values taken as 100.

The Coincident index is one of the three indexes that make up the economic trend index announced by the Cabinet Office together with the Leading Composite index and the Lagging Composite index. It is mainly used to grasp the current state of the economy, since it moves roughly in agreement with the economy.

