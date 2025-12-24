Business Sentiment Index (BSI) Large Manufacturing Conditions shows how major Japanese manufacturers evaluate the business environment. It is considered a key indicator of the Japanese economy strength, which relies heavily on the manufacturing industry.

The index is calculated monthly based on the survey of managers of industrial companies possessing the corporate capital not less than 1 billion yen. There are only 2500 companies with a capital of more than one billion yen.

This index defines the sentiment in Japan manufacturing industry and the general state of the economy. It allows forecasting the movement of the Tankan Large Manufacturers index released a week later.

A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.

