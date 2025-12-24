Economic Calendar
Japan Business Survey Index (BSI) Large Manufacturing
|Medium
|4.7
|0.2
|
3.8
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.0
|
4.7
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Business Sentiment Index (BSI) Large Manufacturing Conditions shows how major Japanese manufacturers evaluate the business environment. It is considered a key indicator of the Japanese economy strength, which relies heavily on the manufacturing industry.
The index is calculated monthly based on the survey of managers of industrial companies possessing the corporate capital not less than 1 billion yen. There are only 2500 companies with a capital of more than one billion yen.
This index defines the sentiment in Japan manufacturing industry and the general state of the economy. It allows forecasting the movement of the Tankan Large Manufacturers index released a week later.
A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Business Survey Index (BSI) Large Manufacturing" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
