Economic Calendar
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Weighted Median Core CPI y/y
|Medium
|1.3%
|1.8%
|
1.5%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|1.6%
|
1.3%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
BoJ Weighted Median Core CPI y/y reflects a weighted average percentage change in prices of goods and services, excluding food and energy prices, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The CPI excluding the most volatile components, which are highly sensitive to seasonal fluctuations or government regulation, is considered to be the most reliable reflection of consumer prices.
Volatile food and energy prices are excluded from the calculation of the Core CPI. Additionally, weights are assigned to individual components in accordance with the household spending structure as of the base year 2015. The government publishes Weighted Median Core CPI data as part of official statistics. Monthly data is released closer to the end of the month following the reporting one.
The index is created based on retail price statistics surveys released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. The statistics collection started in August 1946. General statistics refers to the National Consumer Price Index.
An increase in the Weighted Median Core CPI reflects an increase in the prices for the consumer basket as compared to the reference period and thus it indicates an increased cost of living in the country. Accelerated CPI growth indicates an increase in consumer inflation.
Higher than expected readings are usually considered favorable for JPY quotes (since the BoJ can raise rates to fight inflation, which in turn can attract foreign investment).
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Weighted Median Core CPI y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
