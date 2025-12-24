CalendarSections

India Wholesale Price Index - Manufactured Products y/y

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Office of the Economic Adviser
Sector:
Prices
Low 1.33% 0.95%
1.54%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Manufactured Products y/y reflects a change in wholesale prices for the group of manufactured goods, in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index is calculated monthly to measure inflation.

The common WPI is calculated for the basket consisting of three groups: Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, Manufactured Products. The latter group has the largest weight of 64.23. The products included in the price statistics sample cover no less than 80% of the production by Indian industrial enterprises.

The indicator is compiled by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) which collects data from private and public sector manufacturing companies. The sample of enterprises, as well as the set of surveyed products, are updated from time to time in accordance with the changing market structure.

The index is considered a leading indicator of consumer inflation, because changes in wholesale prices lead to changes in retail prices received by end consumers. Also, various agencies may use the information on changes in wholesale prices for indexation and revision of payments. The rising index value indicates a near-term increase in retail prices and in consumer spending, which may have a positive impact on Indian rupee quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Wholesale Price Index - Manufactured Products y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
1.33%
0.95%
1.54%
Oct 2025
1.54%
1.72%
2.33%
Sep 2025
2.33%
2.93%
2.55%
Aug 2025
2.55%
2.41%
2.05%
Jul 2025
2.05%
1.63%
2.04%
May 2025
2.04%
2.71%
2.62%
Apr 2025
2.62%
3.49%
3.07%
Mar 2025
3.07%
2.96%
2.86%
Feb 2025
2.86%
2.10%
2.51%
Jan 2025
2.51%
2.10%
2.14%
Dec 2024
2.14%
2.34%
2.00%
Nov 2024
2.00%
1.93%
1.50%
Oct 2024
1.50%
0.28%
1.00%
Sep 2024
1.00%
0.56%
1.22%
Aug 2024
1.22%
0.99%
1.58%
Jul 2024
1.58%
1.03%
1.43%
Jun 2024
1.43%
0.18%
0.78%
May 2024
0.78%
-0.63%
-0.42%
Apr 2024
-0.42%
0.07%
-0.85%
Mar 2024
-0.85%
0.40%
-1.27%
Feb 2024
-1.27%
-0.10%
-1.13%
Jan 2024
-1.13%
-0.19%
-0.71%
Dec 2023
-0.71%
-1.78%
-0.64%
Nov 2023
-0.64%
-0.45%
-1.13%
Oct 2023
-1.13%
0.10%
-1.34%
Sep 2023
-1.34%
-2.33%
-2.37%
Aug 2023
-2.37%
-3.47%
-2.51%
Jul 2023
-2.51%
-3.04%
-2.71%
Jun 2023
-2.71%
-2.27%
-2.97%
May 2023
-2.97%
-2.28%
-2.42%
Apr 2023
-2.42%
-2.15%
-0.77%
Mar 2023
-0.77%
0.56%
1.94%
Feb 2023
1.94%
2.07%
2.99%
Jan 2023
2.99%
4.35%
3.37%
Dec 2022
3.37%
3.07%
3.59%
Nov 2022
3.59%
3.03%
4.42%
Oct 2022
4.42%
4.96%
6.34%
Sep 2022
6.34%
7.55%
7.51%
Aug 2022
7.51%
9.08%
8.16%
Jul 2022
8.16%
9.53%
9.19%
Jun 2022
9.19%
9.16%
10.11%
May 2022
10.11%
10.14%
10.85%
Apr 2022
10.85%
11.67%
10.71%
Mar 2022
10.71%
9.60%
9.84%
Feb 2022
9.84%
8.42%
9.42%
Jan 2022
9.42%
9.81%
10.62%
Dec 2021
10.62%
11.77%
11.92%
Nov 2021
11.92%
11.84%
12.04%
Oct 2021
12.04%
11.60%
11.41%
Sep 2021
11.41%
12.18%
11.39%
123
