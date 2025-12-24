CalendarSections

India Wholesale Price Index - Fuel & Energy y/y

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Office of the Economic Adviser
Sector:
Prices
Low -2.27% -2.30%
-2.55%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Fuel & Energy y/y reflects changes in wholesale prices for the specified groups of goods, in the current month compared to the same month in the previous year. Statistics reflect the prices of coal, mineral oils and electricity. The sales volumes in the base year serve as weighing figures (= index weights).

The data is provided by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as well as by major oil refining corporations and 49 Indian power plants. The index is calculated relative to the base period, which is currently set to 2011-2012.

The index reflects actual paid prices (not listed, basic or average prices) which the buyer pays during the transaction. Different weights are given to the index components, reflecting the importance of products for the Indian economy. The composition and weights of the components are reviewed from time to time to reflect the actual structure of consumption.

The index is considered a leading indicator of consumer inflation, as changes in wholesale prices for fuel and energy lead to changes in retail prices received by end consumers and may influence production costs. The rising index value indicates an increase in consumer spending, which may have a positive impact on INR exchange rates.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Wholesale Price Index - Fuel & Energy y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-2.27%
-2.30%
-2.55%
Oct 2025
-2.55%
-2.72%
-2.58%
Sep 2025
-2.58%
-3.25%
-3.17%
Aug 2025
-3.17%
-1.37%
-2.43%
Jul 2025
-2.43%
-1.89%
-2.27%
May 2025
-2.27%
-3.03%
-2.18%
Apr 2025
-2.18%
0.29%
0.20%
Mar 2025
0.20%
0.68%
-0.71%
Feb 2025
-0.71%
0.32%
-2.78%
Jan 2025
-2.78%
-4.25%
-3.79%
Dec 2024
-3.79%
-7.80%
-5.83%
Nov 2024
-5.83%
-4.92%
-5.79%
Oct 2024
-5.79%
-2.67%
-4.05%
Sep 2024
-4.05%
0.52%
-0.67%
Aug 2024
-0.67%
-2.46%
1.72%
Jul 2024
1.72%
6.68%
1.03%
Jun 2024
1.03%
8.09%
1.35%
May 2024
1.35%
5.01%
1.38%
Apr 2024
1.38%
-0.65%
-0.77%
Mar 2024
-0.77%
-1.83%
-1.59%
Feb 2024
-1.59%
3.22%
-0.51%
Jan 2024
-0.51%
0.97%
-2.41%
Dec 2023
-2.41%
-7.11%
-4.61%
Nov 2023
-4.61%
-8.50%
-2.47%
Oct 2023
-2.47%
-5.23%
-3.35%
Sep 2023
-3.35%
-3.50%
-6.03%
Aug 2023
-6.03%
-10.73%
-12.79%
Jul 2023
-12.79%
-14.77%
-12.63%
Jun 2023
-12.63%
-12.88%
-9.17%
May 2023
-9.17%
-6.68%
0.93%
Apr 2023
0.93%
-2.91%
8.96%
Mar 2023
8.96%
5.40%
14.82%
Feb 2023
14.82%
15.63%
15.15%
Jan 2023
15.15%
19.80%
18.09%
Dec 2022
18.09%
11.06%
17.35%
Nov 2022
17.35%
9.84%
23.17%
Oct 2022
23.17%
21.61%
32.61%
Sep 2022
32.61%
28.73%
33.67%
Aug 2022
33.67%
54.65%
43.75%
Jul 2022
43.75%
50.94%
40.38%
Jun 2022
40.38%
47.65%
40.62%
May 2022
40.62%
36.29%
38.66%
Apr 2022
38.66%
32.57%
34.52%
Mar 2022
34.52%
34.14%
31.50%
Feb 2022
31.50%
32.89%
32.27%
Jan 2022
32.27%
21.87%
32.30%
Dec 2021
32.30%
35.08%
39.81%
Nov 2021
39.81%
43.32%
37.18%
Oct 2021
37.18%
32.06%
24.81%
Sep 2021
24.81%
32.05%
26.09%
123
