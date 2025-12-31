India's Reserves Change indicator reflects annual changes in RBI-controlled funds denominated in foreign currency. The change is measured in absolute terms, in US dollars. The Bank also publishes a nominal change taking into account currency fluctuations. The full report also contains data on the sources with which the changes are associated.

The Reserve Bank of India uses these assets to execute monetary policy measures, to finance the external debt, to conduct money interventions in order to influence the national currency rate and for other purposes. These are financial assets.

The influence of this indicator on Indian rupee quotes depends on accompanying factors. Accumulation of reserves has its cost. However, foreign exchange reserves are important for foreign trade and related payments. In addition, they contribute to the orderly development of India's currency market. In general, the growth of the foreign exchange reserves can serve as a measure to support or pressure the rupee, depending on the specific inflationary goals of the RBI.

Last values: