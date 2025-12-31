Economic Calendar
India Reserves Change
|Low
|N/D
|$-6.451 B
|
$4.508 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
India's Reserves Change indicator reflects annual changes in RBI-controlled funds denominated in foreign currency. The change is measured in absolute terms, in US dollars. The Bank also publishes a nominal change taking into account currency fluctuations. The full report also contains data on the sources with which the changes are associated.
The Reserve Bank of India uses these assets to execute monetary policy measures, to finance the external debt, to conduct money interventions in order to influence the national currency rate and for other purposes. These are financial assets.
The influence of this indicator on Indian rupee quotes depends on accompanying factors. Accumulation of reserves has its cost. However, foreign exchange reserves are important for foreign trade and related payments. In addition, they contribute to the orderly development of India's currency market. In general, the growth of the foreign exchange reserves can serve as a measure to support or pressure the rupee, depending on the specific inflationary goals of the RBI.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "India Reserves Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
