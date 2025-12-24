CalendarSections

S&P Global India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

India
INR, Indian rupee
S&P Global
Business
Markit Composite PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in Indian manufacturing and service sectors. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in the country's private companies.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Thus, they are among the first to see when conditions change for better or for worse. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they assess the basic parameters of their work: input and output prices, employment, production, new orders, etc. Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. Individual subindices are calculated based on these answers. These subindices characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity.

The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents characterize current business conditions as positive. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes, which is closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering business activity in the entire Indian private sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for Indian rupee quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
59.7
60.4
Oct 2025
60.4
61.0
Sep 2025
61.0
63.2
Aug 2025
63.2
61.1
Jul 2025
61.1
61.0
Jun 2025
61.0
59.3
May 2025
59.3
59.7
Apr 2025
59.7
59.5
Mar 2025
59.5
58.8
Feb 2025
58.8
57.7
Jan 2025
57.7
59.2
Dec 2024
59.2
58.6
Nov 2024
58.6
59.1
Oct 2024
59.1
58.3
Sep 2024
58.3
60.7
Aug 2024
60.7
60.7
Jul 2024
60.7
60.9
Jun 2024
60.9
60.5
May 2024
60.5
61.5
Apr 2024
61.5
61.8
Mar 2024
61.8
60.6
Feb 2024
60.6
61.2
Jan 2024
61.2
58.5
Dec 2023
58.5
57.4
Nov 2023
57.4
58.4
Oct 2023
58.4
61.0
Sep 2023
61.0
60.9
Aug 2023
60.9
61.9
Jul 2023
61.9
59.4
Jun 2023
59.4
61.6
May 2023
61.6
61.6
Apr 2023
61.6
58.4
Mar 2023
58.4
59.0
Feb 2023
59.0
57.5
Jan 2023
57.5
59.4
Dec 2022
59.4
56.7
Nov 2022
56.7
55.5
Oct 2022
55.5
55.1
Sep 2022
55.1
58.2
Aug 2022
58.2
56.6
Jul 2022
56.6
58.2
Jun 2022
58.2
58.3
May 2022
58.3
57.6
Apr 2022
57.6
54.3
Mar 2022
54.3
53.5
Feb 2022
53.5
53.0
Jan 2022
53.0
56.4
Dec 2021
56.4
59.2
Nov 2021
59.2
58.7
Oct 2021
58.7
55.3
