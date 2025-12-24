Economic Calendar
India Infrastructure Output y/y
|Low
|0.0%
|3.0%
|
3.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.6%
|
0.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Infrastructure Output y/y is an indicator of growth of eight key infrastructure sectors of the Indian economy, which include coal, natural gas and crude oil production, steel and energy production, etc. These sectors account for about 40% of the country's total industrial production according to the basic classification of 2011-2012.
Output data are calculated separately for each of the sectors and thus this is a composite indicator. Relevant figures are provided by six different departments and ministries. To calculate the index, weights are assigned to each sector in accordance with the basic classification of 2011-2012. The final value is calculated using the Laspeyres formula as a weighted structure.
The indicator reflects output changes in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. Data is published with a delay, on the last day of the month following the reference one.
The indicator reflects the state of the entire infrastructural industry and of the country's economic development. Higher than expected indicator readings can be seen as positive for Indian rupee quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "India Infrastructure Output y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
