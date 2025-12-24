Economic Calendar
India Foreign Exchange Reserves
|Low
|$688.949 B
|$696.714 B
|
$687.260 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|$702.918 B
|
$688.949 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves measure foreign currency denominations stored and controlled by the Reserve Bank of India, which the bank may use to execute monetary policy measures, to finance the external debt, to conduct money interventions in order to influence the national currency rate and for other purposes. These are financial assets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes foreign reserve data on a weekly basis.
In addition to total reserves denominated in the national currency and in the US dollars, the Reserve Bank of India publishes data on its separate components: foreign exchange reserves, monetary gold, special drawing rights and the IMF reserve position.
The influence of this indicator on Indian rupee quotes depends on accompanying factors. Accumulation of reserves has its cost. However, foreign exchange reserves are important for foreign trade and related payments. In addition, they contribute to the orderly development of India's currency market. In general, the growth of the foreign exchange reserves can serve as a measure to support or pressure the rupee, depending on the specific inflationary goals of the RBI.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "India Foreign Exchange Reserves" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
