India's Foreign Exchange Reserves measure foreign currency denominations stored and controlled by the Reserve Bank of India, which the bank may use to execute monetary policy measures, to finance the external debt, to conduct money interventions in order to influence the national currency rate and for other purposes. These are financial assets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes foreign reserve data on a weekly basis.

In addition to total reserves denominated in the national currency and in the US dollars, the Reserve Bank of India publishes data on its separate components: foreign exchange reserves, monetary gold, special drawing rights and the IMF reserve position.

The influence of this indicator on Indian rupee quotes depends on accompanying factors. Accumulation of reserves has its cost. However, foreign exchange reserves are important for foreign trade and related payments. In addition, they contribute to the orderly development of India's currency market. In general, the growth of the foreign exchange reserves can serve as a measure to support or pressure the rupee, depending on the specific inflationary goals of the RBI.

