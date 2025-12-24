Economic Calendar
India Fiscal Balance
|Low
|₹-8.251 T
|
₹-5.731 T
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
₹-8.251 T
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
India's Fiscal Balance reflects the utilization of financial resources by the Indian government or public sector. The balance data is published by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) at the end of the fiscal year, which begins in April and ends in March.
Fiscal Balance is calculated as the difference between income and spending during the reported period (excluding borrowed funds). When revenues exceed expenditure, a budget surplus is formed. Otherwise, there is a trade deficit. This actually means that the government spends more money than the money received into the country's budget. The budget deficit is indicated as a percentage of national GDP.
India has fiscal deficit. Reduction in the deficit may seen as positive for the Indian rupee.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "India Fiscal Balance" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites