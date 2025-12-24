India's Fiscal Balance reflects the utilization of financial resources by the Indian government or public sector. The balance data is published by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) at the end of the fiscal year, which begins in April and ends in March.

Fiscal Balance is calculated as the difference between income and spending during the reported period (excluding borrowed funds). When revenues exceed expenditure, a budget surplus is formed. Otherwise, there is a trade deficit. This actually means that the government spends more money than the money received into the country's budget. The budget deficit is indicated as a percentage of national GDP.

India has fiscal deficit. Reduction in the deficit may seen as positive for the Indian rupee.

