Economic Calendar
India External Debt
|Low
|N/D
|$782.7 B
|
$747.2 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
India's External Debt reflects the total amount of all debts of the country to foreign creditors. Debtors can be India's central government, local governments, corporations and citizens. Among the creditors are private commercial banks, foreign governments and international financial organizations, such as the IMF.
Information on India's external debt is published quarterly, with a one-quarter time lag. Statistics for the first two quarters are published by the Reserve Bank of India, data on the least two quarters are provided by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the government annually publishes a detailed statistical analysis of the country's external debt.
Statistical data include both long- and short-term obligations. Also, detailed data provide a breakdown by the debt type: multilateral, bilateral, IMF debt, export credit, commercial borrowing, deposits from non-residents, etc.
A decrease in external debt is considered a favorable factor that can positively affect the quotes of the national currency. Conversely, debt increase may be seen as negative.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "India External Debt" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites