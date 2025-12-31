India's External Debt reflects the total amount of all debts of the country to foreign creditors. Debtors can be India's central government, local governments, corporations and citizens. Among the creditors are private commercial banks, foreign governments and international financial organizations, such as the IMF.

Information on India's external debt is published quarterly, with a one-quarter time lag. Statistics for the first two quarters are published by the Reserve Bank of India, data on the least two quarters are provided by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the government annually publishes a detailed statistical analysis of the country's external debt.

Statistical data include both long- and short-term obligations. Also, detailed data provide a breakdown by the debt type: multilateral, bilateral, IMF debt, export credit, commercial borrowing, deposits from non-residents, etc.

A decrease in external debt is considered a favorable factor that can positively affect the quotes of the national currency. Conversely, debt increase may be seen as negative.

Last values: