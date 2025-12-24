India's Exports reflect the value of goods sold by residents to non-residents, expressed in US dollars. The dollar calculation of the export value provides for a proper comparison of India's exports with other countries and a correct evaluation of trade statistics. Economists use the indicator to evaluate the structure and intensity of trade flows.

The indicator is calculated using the FOB (free-on-board) prices for goods exported from the country. India is the 17th largest exporting country in the world. India's main export items include refinery products, pharmaceuticals, precious stones and precious metals, machinery, vehicles, textiles, etc. The main export flows go to the US, the UAE, Hong Kong, China, Great Britain and Singapore.

When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.

Export growth associated with an increase in foreign demand, leads to an increase in production, an expansion in jobs and it attracts capital to the economy. Therefore, higher than expected readings can be seen as positive for Indian rupee quotes.

