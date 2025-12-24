India's Deposit Growth y/y reflects a change in bank deposits in the given quarter compared to the same period a year ago. The Reserve Bank of India conducts a survey among the country's commercial banks to collect data for the indicator calculation.

Deposits refer to money accepted by banks from the population for safekeeping. The statistics reflect current deposits, savings bank deposits and time deposits. The indicator covers data on depository accounts, certificates of deposit (excluding interbank CDs), depository accounts of bank employees in their own banks, negative balances on credit accounts. The statistics do not cover the accounts that cannot be defined as depository, as well as bank checks, payment orders and other obligations that were issued but were not repaid.

Deposits readings are considered in the combined analysis with data on loans. A slowdown in bank deposits along with an increase in demand for loans can cause a gap in the national financial system liquidity.

Expansion in deposits indicates public loyalty towards the banking sector and a positive view on the economy as a whole. In addition, deposits increase money turnover in the country's financial sector and expand lending opportunities. Therefore, growth in deposits can be seen as positive for the Indian rupee.

Last values: