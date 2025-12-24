CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

India Deposit Growth y/y

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Reserve Bank of India
Sector:
Money
Low 10.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
10.1%
10.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

India's Deposit Growth y/y reflects a change in bank deposits in the given quarter compared to the same period a year ago. The Reserve Bank of India conducts a survey among the country's commercial banks to collect data for the indicator calculation.

Deposits refer to money accepted by banks from the population for safekeeping. The statistics reflect current deposits, savings bank deposits and time deposits. The indicator covers data on depository accounts, certificates of deposit (excluding interbank CDs), depository accounts of bank employees in their own banks, negative balances on credit accounts. The statistics do not cover the accounts that cannot be defined as depository, as well as bank checks, payment orders and other obligations that were issued but were not repaid.

Deposits readings are considered in the combined analysis with data on loans. A slowdown in bank deposits along with an increase in demand for loans can cause a gap in the national financial system liquidity.

Expansion in deposits indicates public loyalty towards the banking sector and a positive view on the economy as a whole. In addition, deposits increase money turnover in the country's financial sector and expand lending opportunities. Therefore, growth in deposits can be seen as positive for the Indian rupee.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Deposit Growth y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
28 Nov 2025
10.2%
14 Nov 2025
N/D
31 Oct 2025
N/D
9.5%
9.5%
17 Oct 2025
9.5%
9.7%
9.9%
3 Oct 2025
9.9%
9.8%
9.5%
19 Sep 2025
9.5%
9.8%
5 Sep 2025
9.8%
10.2%
22 Aug 2025
10.2%
10.1%
8 Aug 2025
10.1%
10.2%
25 Jul 2025
10.2%
9.8%
10.1%
11 Jul 2025
10.1%
10.1%
27 Jun 2025
10.1%
10.1%
10.4%
13 Jun 2025
10.4%
9.9%
9.9%
30 May 2025
9.9%
10.0%
10.0%
16 May 2025
10.0%
10.1%
10.0%
2 May 2025
10.0%
10.3%
10.2%
18 Apr 2025
10.2%
10.5%
10.1%
4 Apr 2025
10.1%
10.4%
10.3%
21 Mar 2025
10.3%
10.3%
10.2%
7 Mar 2025
10.2%
10.7%
10.3%
21 Feb 2025
10.3%
10.7%
10.6%
7 Feb 2025
10.6%
10.4%
10.3%
24 Jan 2025
10.3%
10.5%
10.8%
10 Jan 2025
10.8%
10.1%
9.8%
27 Dec 2024
9.8%
11.1%
11.5%
13 Dec 2024
11.5%
10.2%
10.7%
29 Nov 2024
10.7%
11.0%
11.2%
15 Nov 2024
11.2%
11.7%
11.8%
1 Nov 2024
11.8%
12.0%
11.7%
18 Oct 2024
11.7%
12.1%
11.8%
4 Oct 2024
11.8%
11.6%
11.5%
20 Sep 2024
11.5%
10.9%
11.1%
6 Sep 2024
11.1%
11.3%
10.8%
23 Aug 2024
10.8%
9.6%
10.9%
9 Aug 2024
10.9%
11.9%
10.6%
26 Jul 2024
10.6%
12.5%
11.3%
12 Jul 2024
11.3%
11.9%
11.1%
28 Jun 2024
11.1%
13.0%
12.6%
14 Jun 2024
12.6%
13.3%
12.7%
31 May 2024
12.7%
13.5%
13.3%
17 May 2024
13.3%
13.4%
13.6%
3 May 2024
13.6%
13.3%
13.3%
19 Apr 2024
13.3%
13.3%
13.8%
5 Apr 2024
13.8%
13.4%
13.5%
22 Mar 2024
13.5%
13.4%
13.7%
8 Mar 2024
13.7%
13.4%
13.1%
23 Feb 2024
13.1%
13.4%
13.6%
9 Feb 2024
13.6%
13.2%
13.2%
26 Jan 2024
13.2%
13.5%
13.1%
12 Jan 2024
13.1%
13.3%
13.2%
123456
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code